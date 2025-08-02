A Lovely Little Town On The Newfoundland Coast Is A Solo Traveler's Dream With Rugged Trails And Ocean Views
Hiding on the coast of Newfoundland's remote Great Northern Peninsula, 229 miles from Deer Lake regional airport, is the stunning little town of Conche, Canada. Originating as a French fishing area in the 1500s, Conche became a site of conflict two centuries later when the British and French fought for control of the region's natural resources.
With a population of just 149 as of 2021, Conche is undeniably tiny, but what it doesn't have in numbers, it more than makes up for in landscape. Newfoundland is home to over 18,000 miles of coastline and 300 hiking routes, which makes Conche a must for walkers, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who appreciates rugged cliffs and gasp-worthy viewpoints.
To get to Conche, people outside of Canada will usually fly to either Toronto or Montreal before getting a regional plane to Deer Lake. You may also be able to get a ferry from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland, although it will take longer. From Deer Lake, you can rent a car for the rest of the journey, which will be at least 4 hours. There's no gas station in town, so make sure you fill up that tank. While you're in Newfoundland, why not pay a visit to Canada's island retreat with world-class food and natural beauty.
Conche for solo travellers
Solo travellers looking for a little luxury, this one's for you: Moratorium Tours & Retreats caters to singular guests — although couples can also book. Their signature package is a five-day retreat designed to help you get back in touch with yourself. Far away from regular life, you spend the first day in a rustic, off-grid cabin with a private chef and no strict schedule. The rest of the trip is exploring the island and meeting local guides and hosts.
About 30 years ago, the Canadian government announced a moratorium on cod fishing as the North Atlantic species was critically endangered. This left communities like Conche in the lurch, with their industry and regional identity taken away. People began to leave, and those who were left faced an uncertain and potentially grey future. This retreat generates revenue for the town by helping residents find new lines of work while showing tourists how special this place is.
The retreat is great for corporate folk who need some serious R&R, but if the idea of spending upwards of $4,000 on a five-day trip isn't something you're interested in, then there are a handful of options, from inns to Airbnbs in or near-ish to Conche. And if all this gives you a hankering for isolated spas and unique adventures, check out Vancouver's ultra-remote island lodge with its seaweed spa rituals.
Explore Conche on foot
Navigate 4.2 miles through the forest as you walk alongside rugged cliffs and past cobalt Atlantic Ocean views on Conche's Glass Hole trail. This route is moderately challenging according to All Trails because of its steep start, and there is a scrambling option into the "glass hole" if you choose. Alongside diverse nature, you'll see some interesting relics, including bits of a World War II plane.
Other walking options include the Conche Lookout, a short boardwalk leading to a viewpoint with serene views over where the sea meets land, and Captain Coubelongue Trail, an oceanic walk with opportunities to admire the small village houses. Travel further out and you can explore the tablelands, fjords, and a summit at Gros Morne National Park. For more wilderness vibes, consider visiting Canada's remote islands where wild caribou roam.
Anyone who wants to get to know Conche better should pay a visit to the French Shore Interpretation Centre. Once a nursing station, this small structure now hosts the local museum that tells the story of how people have survived in this unique landscape. The centre's main attraction is a 222-foot tapestry made by local artisans, which visually tells the story of Conche.