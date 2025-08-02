Tech-Savvy Outdoor Adventurers Love This Affordable DIY Alternative To Expensive Personal Tracking Devices

Any intrepid travel enthusiast knows that often, the most awe-inspiring, joy-inducing experiences take place far away from fully operational civilization and cell service. Think about the last time you embarked on an outdoor adventure in the pristine backcountry or went to a crowded music festival where the cell signal was overloaded. As thrilling as these escapades can be, planning them can pose a logistical challenge.

From texting your friend far off in the drinks line at a festival to let them know you want another beer, to tracking down your crew while hiking in the backcountry, staying connected is crucial to ensure your safety and autonomy while traveling. While solutions such as expensive satellite devices exist, there's a new technology that tech-savvy travelers are using to stay in touch without monthly fees — it's called Meshtastic.

This portable technology allows you to send encrypted text messages to others with the device without the need for a cell network or Wi-Fi. Instead, it uses long-range radio waves to send information across distances of up to 200 miles, depending on environmental factors. As one Reddit user says, "All of these small radios connect to each other forming a 'mesh' of interconnected devices." Meshtastic is open-source, meaning there's no fee to use the technology. The only cost you'll have is the device that you use to channel the Meshtastic network through, which costs as little as $10 to $50.