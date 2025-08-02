Tech-Savvy Outdoor Adventurers Love This Affordable DIY Alternative To Expensive Personal Tracking Devices
Any intrepid travel enthusiast knows that often, the most awe-inspiring, joy-inducing experiences take place far away from fully operational civilization and cell service. Think about the last time you embarked on an outdoor adventure in the pristine backcountry or went to a crowded music festival where the cell signal was overloaded. As thrilling as these escapades can be, planning them can pose a logistical challenge.
From texting your friend far off in the drinks line at a festival to let them know you want another beer, to tracking down your crew while hiking in the backcountry, staying connected is crucial to ensure your safety and autonomy while traveling. While solutions such as expensive satellite devices exist, there's a new technology that tech-savvy travelers are using to stay in touch without monthly fees — it's called Meshtastic.
This portable technology allows you to send encrypted text messages to others with the device without the need for a cell network or Wi-Fi. Instead, it uses long-range radio waves to send information across distances of up to 200 miles, depending on environmental factors. As one Reddit user says, "All of these small radios connect to each other forming a 'mesh' of interconnected devices." Meshtastic is open-source, meaning there's no fee to use the technology. The only cost you'll have is the device that you use to channel the Meshtastic network through, which costs as little as $10 to $50.
How travelers can use Meshtastic to stay in touch on their adventures
Once you have the Meshtastic device, using it is as simple as pairing it with your phone via Bluetooth and downloading the Meshtastic app (available for Android and iOS). Then you can send texts from the phone app to your friends who also are carrying a Meshtastic device, and the message will be sent to them over the Meshtastic network. For now, the only media you're able to send are text messages, but voice messages will become available soon.
You can find a variety of devices on websites such as Etsy and Seeed Studio to suit your unique needs. Some options, like the Heltec LoRa 32 V3, have basic functions perfect for beginners or light users. For more serious backcountry excursions, you might prefer a more rugged model like the waterproof and GPS-equipped SenseCAP T1000-E. The Meshtastic network operates worldwide, but make sure you choose a device that operates on the correct frequency for your location (for example, 915 megahertz for the U.S.).
Whether you're looking for the best way to stay in touch with your loved ones while thru-hiking, spending a week at Burning Man, or craving a visit to this Colorado high-alpine town that offers off-grid adventures, Meshtastic can give you invaluable peace of mind while traveling. Meshtastic is one of the unlikely devices you should pack that could save your life when traveling. Order a few devices for you and your friends, test them out before you leave, and head into the great outdoors.