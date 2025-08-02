This Otherworldly Pennsylvania State Park Offers Scenic Hiking Trails, Waterfalls, And Endless Mountain Views

Usually, someone declaring they'll visit the world's end gets an odd look and is dismissed. Well, the naysayers clearly have never realized Worlds End is actually a doozy of a state park in Pennsylvania. The 780-acre destination features an otherworldly mix of activities and gorgeous vistas. It's enough to make one end a search for the planet's edges and just enjoy the view.

The park's name itself may indicate some belief in a flat earth or end times. However, it's much more banal than that, with the origins of the park's name being somewhat disputed. Some called it Whirl's Glen, or Whirls End, on account of a whirlpool that once was in Loyalsock Creek, within the park. With the whirlpool's disappearance, the "Worlds End" moniker stuck after a bit of social and political wrangling.

The park sits about 90 minutes from Scranton, a Pennsylvania gem full of diverse dining and art (that's also home to the world's most famous fictional paper company). Its location in the heart of the Loyalsock State Forest means it's full of potential adventures leading to waterfalls across scenic hiking trails, all featuring mountain views to make you think you're, well, at the end of the world.