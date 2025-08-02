This Otherworldly Pennsylvania State Park Offers Scenic Hiking Trails, Waterfalls, And Endless Mountain Views
Usually, someone declaring they'll visit the world's end gets an odd look and is dismissed. Well, the naysayers clearly have never realized Worlds End is actually a doozy of a state park in Pennsylvania. The 780-acre destination features an otherworldly mix of activities and gorgeous vistas. It's enough to make one end a search for the planet's edges and just enjoy the view.
The park's name itself may indicate some belief in a flat earth or end times. However, it's much more banal than that, with the origins of the park's name being somewhat disputed. Some called it Whirl's Glen, or Whirls End, on account of a whirlpool that once was in Loyalsock Creek, within the park. With the whirlpool's disappearance, the "Worlds End" moniker stuck after a bit of social and political wrangling.
The park sits about 90 minutes from Scranton, a Pennsylvania gem full of diverse dining and art (that's also home to the world's most famous fictional paper company). Its location in the heart of the Loyalsock State Forest means it's full of potential adventures leading to waterfalls across scenic hiking trails, all featuring mountain views to make you think you're, well, at the end of the world.
Hiking to Worlds End waterfalls and mountain vistas
While Worlds End State Park's laundry list of potential fun seems daunting, you'll be best off exploring on foot. More than 20 miles of hiking trails crisscross the park, often ascending the mountainous terrain. Experienced trekkers should make a beeline for the Loyalsock Trail, a 4.5-mile route that hugs streams and high ridges. It's part of a larger course that's 59 miles long, passing along abandoned railroads and old logging routes.
Many of the park's hiking routes lead to gorgeous mountain views. For the best panorama, head to Worlds End's eponymous trail. The somewhat difficult jaunt climbs up to the Worlds End Vista, which gives an aerial look at the beach that runs alongside Loyalsock Creek. Those feeling a bit tired or hoping to skip the hard part can mosey on over to the Loyalsock Canyon Vista, which showcases the lush green walls that surround the canyon. The viewpoint is accessible by car and unpaved, seasonal roads, so your shoes will stay clean.
You'd be remiss to leave Worlds End without having visited at least one of the 10 waterfalls located in the park's surrounding geography. Only one cascade — High Rock Falls — technically falls within the park's borders. The rest are a short hike away or accessible by car. Your longest-lasting encounter with waterfalls will be Cottonwood Falls, which rests outside the park's borders but can be reached via the Double Run Trail from inside the park. The half-mile trip along the trail is dotted with smaller waterfalls, leading to a picturesque little waterfall that deserves your best photography skills.
The logistics of visiting Worlds End State Park
Those living in the Northeast U.S. have the luxury of driving to Worlds End State Park. The less fortunate will have to book a flight to Harrisburg International Airport, which is 130 miles away. Wilkes-Barre Scranton International offers a closer alternative, sitting a breezy 65 miles away. During your drive to the park, make a quick detour to Benton, a small riverfront Pennsylvania borough with uncrowded trails that's about half an hour away.
When looking for a place to rest, look no further than the park itself. Worlds End's campground includes 70 sites, half of which have electric hookups. Visitors requiring a bit more comfort can rent one of the park's 19 cabins. Stocked with a fridge, range, and beds, the digs sit somewhere between "comfortable" and "rustic." If you'd rather make the park a day trip, stay in Wilkes-Barre, an underrated riverfront city with quirky shops that's an hour's drive away. Don't worry about timing your visit; there's no wrong time to visit Worlds End State Park. Fall brings with it the expected vivacious change in colors, which are arguably trumped by June's laurel blooms. Don't forget your camera!