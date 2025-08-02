America's Oldest Public Garden Lies In The Heart Of Washington, D.C., Offering A Scenic Oasis Of Beauty

America may be recognized around the world more for the McDonald's golden arches, Times Square billboards, and Hollywood sign, but its botanical gardens are world-class preservations boasting astounding flora. You can visit a free botanical garden in South Carolina's Appalachian Mountains or embrace the colder months at this Idaho botanical garden that transforms into a glowing winter wonderland of events, food, and fun. But if you want to see America's oldest public garden, you'll need to head to Washington, D.C., where you will find the sprawling United States Botanic Garden (USBG).

Located near the US Capitol Building and surrounded by numerous museums, galleries, and monuments, the USBG is an enclave of natural beauty and peace among busy tourist sights. The garden itself dates back to 1820, its creation all thanks to the U.S. Congress, but it wasn't officially opened until 1850, starting with the Victorian Observatory. You can still see four of the original plants that debuted in 1850, which were all brought back from the famous Wilkes Expedition. These include two Queen Sago cycads housed in the Garden Court, the Ferocious Blue Cycad, and the beautiful Vessel Fern, which may be a cutting of the original plant.

The USBG houses about 44,000 plants, so there's plenty more to see than just those four originals. Some of the garden's most famous exhibits are its pungent corpse flowers, which bloom for only two or three days every few years, and its collection of around 3,000 orchids. "We've got thousands of orchids," said Devin Dotson, director of communications at the United States Botanic Garden, in an article for WUSA9. "Some are very fragrant, some are maybe unusual. Some are red and maybe even a little like hairy animal products because they're trying to deceive some pollinators."