America's Oldest Public Garden Lies In The Heart Of Washington, D.C., Offering A Scenic Oasis Of Beauty
America may be recognized around the world more for the McDonald's golden arches, Times Square billboards, and Hollywood sign, but its botanical gardens are world-class preservations boasting astounding flora. You can visit a free botanical garden in South Carolina's Appalachian Mountains or embrace the colder months at this Idaho botanical garden that transforms into a glowing winter wonderland of events, food, and fun. But if you want to see America's oldest public garden, you'll need to head to Washington, D.C., where you will find the sprawling United States Botanic Garden (USBG).
Located near the US Capitol Building and surrounded by numerous museums, galleries, and monuments, the USBG is an enclave of natural beauty and peace among busy tourist sights. The garden itself dates back to 1820, its creation all thanks to the U.S. Congress, but it wasn't officially opened until 1850, starting with the Victorian Observatory. You can still see four of the original plants that debuted in 1850, which were all brought back from the famous Wilkes Expedition. These include two Queen Sago cycads housed in the Garden Court, the Ferocious Blue Cycad, and the beautiful Vessel Fern, which may be a cutting of the original plant.
The USBG houses about 44,000 plants, so there's plenty more to see than just those four originals. Some of the garden's most famous exhibits are its pungent corpse flowers, which bloom for only two or three days every few years, and its collection of around 3,000 orchids. "We've got thousands of orchids," said Devin Dotson, director of communications at the United States Botanic Garden, in an article for WUSA9. "Some are very fragrant, some are maybe unusual. Some are red and maybe even a little like hairy animal products because they're trying to deceive some pollinators."
United States Botanic Garden events and experiences
The USBG hosts special events and exhibits throughout the year, including its Summer Evening Series. This event usually runs between June and September, when for one day each month the garden stays open late for visitors to enjoy live music among the atmospheric plants and architecture. The botanic garden is also known for hosting on-site programs during Earth Day, including workshops on sustainable gardening, composting basics, and plant photosynthesis. Kids can enjoy free on-site activities any time of year, along with an interactive Children's Garden between spring and fall. The latter lets them get their hands dirty while trying out garden tools and exploring a kiwifruit vine tunnel.
Plant conservation is a big focus at the USBG. You can learn more about the garden's conservation efforts by taking an audio tour around the Conservatory and outdoor gardens. It's also easy to stream the tours on your smartphone. You can time your visit for expert talks on climate change, green infrastructure, and other eco-conscious topics. These are usually only held on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visiting the United States Botanic Garden is easy if you're in the city, as it's only a 10-minute walk from Federal Center SW station, which is serviced by the Orange, Blue, and Silver Metrorail lines. The Conservatory is usually open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while the outdoor gardens open at 7:30 a.m. Opening times do vary on specific days and during certain seasons, so it's best to check online first. The USBG is also free to enter, so you don't need to worry about tickets. After visiting the garden, you may want to check out Washington, D.C.'s quirkiest attraction that's quickly becoming one of the city's most talked about tourist spots.