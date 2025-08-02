Italy's Newest UNESCO Site Is An Ancient, Enchanting Island Intrigue Far Off The Tourist Trail

Sardinia's international star keeps rising. Each year, more and more travelers continue to flock to the Mediterranean island's hotspots, from the glamorous designer boutiques of Porto Cervo to the sapphire waters and limestone cliffs of Cala Goloritzè, hailed as one of the world's best beaches, and the more intimate La Maddalena island, home to some truly spectacular white sand beaches. Yet, beyond the Instagram-perfect postcards and luxury resorts, lies a side of the island that hardly anyone talks about — perhaps because it's less flashy, more mystical, or simply because it's off the beaten path of the usual tourist circuits.

This is the Sardinia of the UNESCO World Heritage domus de janas, or "case delle fate" (in English, "houses of fairies"), recently added to the storied list of cultural sites in July 2025. A name that perfectly captures the interplay of the earthly and the mythical, the tangible and the unseen that have long shaped — and, to a certain extent, are still shaping — the local culture. These mysterious rock-hewn chambers, carved into the very heart of the island's rugged inland landscapes over 5,000 years ago (some are even dating back to the 5th century B.C.), were indeed believed to be the houses of tiny spirits, somewhere between fairies and witches, benevolent to those who respected them, yet capable of mischief or punishment if offended.

As it turns out, the domus originally served as funerary caves where the dead were laid to rest along with their belongings, intended to accompany them on their journey to eventual resurrection. While their real function might be far less magical than the legend (which, in fact, only emerged later in local lore), their hypnotic allure makes them a must-see for anyone wanting to truly grasp the island's layered history.