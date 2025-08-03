Idaho's High Desert Haven Is A Top Spot To Retire With River Views, Hot Springs, And Affordability
Idaho may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of retirement destinations. But, there's a reason that the Gem State is rising above common places like Florida, Texas, and California as a top place to spend your golden years. For starters, Idaho offers an affordable cost of living. It also provides easy access to outdoor recreation, with natural attractions you can enjoy year round.
While Idaho's capital city of Boise is considered one of the best places in America to retire, another destination is gaining popularity among more outdoorsy retirees. Located in Southern Idaho, Twin Falls is about a two-hour drive from Boise. The city of Twin Falls is named after a waterfall, which used to be made up of two matching cascades. One of these waterfalls is now used to create hydroelectric power for the area, so only one stream remains in its original state. The city of Twin Falls is filled with opportunities to enjoy the water and nature's beauty. Beyond its outdoor amenities, Twin Falls' quaint downtown area is filled with fun shops, breweries, and delicious eateries, loved by locals and visitors alike. Known as the historic old town, downtown Twin Falls offers both daytime fun and vibrant night life, with various community festivals to enjoy throughout the year.
Twin Falls is a riverside retirement haven
Twin Falls is situated in the high desert region of Idaho at 3,745 feet above sea level. However, despite its desert climate, it doesn't stay hot year-round. If you're looking for a place to retire where you can actually cool off (unlike Florida), Twin Falls is the perfect choice. Twin Falls is an affordable place to buy a home, with a median home price of roughly $368,460 in 2025. This makes Twin Falls significantly less expensive than other top retirement spots like Naples, Florida. The cost of living in Twin Falls is about 7% lower than the national average, with cheaper prices for utilities, groceries, and healthcare.
The city of Twin Falls has facilities for retirees to get active and socialize. The Twin Falls Seniors Center offers exercise classes, games, and group workshops, as well as a variety of programs for low-income residents. There are also many benefits of retiring in Twin Falls for those who love the outdoors. About 10 minutes from downtown Twin Falls is a scenic overlook of a canyon into the Snake River, which runs for 1,078 miles through several states across the Pacific Northwest. Paved walking trails are located at the rim of the canyon, offering stunning panoramic views of the water below.
Not far from Snake River Canyon is the Perrine Bridge. This stunning architectural marvel stretches across the canyon for 1,500 feet. It's one of the only places in America from which you can legally BASE jump, though this activity isn't for the faint of heart. From the bridge, you can get an aerial view of some of the waterfalls that give Twin Falls its reputation as the "City of Waterfalls." One visitor says they "saw several people doing BASE jumping" from the bridge. "I didn't dare to try, but it was enjoyable. Good place for a picnic lunch," they wrote on Tripadvisor.
Visit hot springs and waterfalls in Twin Falls
A trip to Twin Falls isn't complete without a long stop at Shoshone Falls. Here, you get to witness what some people call the "Niagara Falls of the West." Rising 212 feet, Shoshone Falls is actually taller than Niagra Falls, which is 176 feet at the highest points. At the time of writing, there is a small fee of $5 per vehicle to visit Shoshone Falls Park. Or, you can get a one-year pass for $25, a great option for locals. Shoshone Falls Park is open from dawn to dusk throughout the year, making it the perfect spot for a scenic outing with the family.
As the weather cools down, be sure to pay a visit to Twin Falls' nearby hot springs. Nat Soo Pah Hot Springs and Campground has been around for more than a century, offering healing mineral pools surrounded by scenic views. Stay at the on-site campground or RV park to turn your visit into an overnight getaway. Beyond Twin Falls, you'll discover plenty of destinations for a day trip, including Glenns Ferry, a charming city surrounded by mountains less than 60 miles away.