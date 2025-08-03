Idaho's High Desert Haven Is A Top Spot To Retire With River Views, Hot Springs, And Affordability

Twin Falls is situated in the high desert region of Idaho at 3,745 feet above sea level. However, despite its desert climate, it doesn't stay hot year-round. If you're looking for a place to retire where you can actually cool off (unlike Florida), Twin Falls is the perfect choice. Twin Falls is an affordable place to buy a home, with a median home price of roughly $368,460 in 2025. This makes Twin Falls significantly less expensive than other top retirement spots like Naples, Florida. The cost of living in Twin Falls is about 7% lower than the national average, with cheaper prices for utilities, groceries, and healthcare.

The city of Twin Falls has facilities for retirees to get active and socialize. The Twin Falls Seniors Center offers exercise classes, games, and group workshops, as well as a variety of programs for low-income residents. There are also many benefits of retiring in Twin Falls for those who love the outdoors. About 10 minutes from downtown Twin Falls is a scenic overlook of a canyon into the Snake River, which runs for 1,078 miles through several states across the Pacific Northwest. Paved walking trails are located at the rim of the canyon, offering stunning panoramic views of the water below.

Not far from Snake River Canyon is the Perrine Bridge. This stunning architectural marvel stretches across the canyon for 1,500 feet. It's one of the only places in America from which you can legally BASE jump, though this activity isn't for the faint of heart. From the bridge, you can get an aerial view of some of the waterfalls that give Twin Falls its reputation as the "City of Waterfalls." One visitor says they "saw several people doing BASE jumping" from the bridge. "I didn't dare to try, but it was enjoyable. Good place for a picnic lunch," they wrote on Tripadvisor.