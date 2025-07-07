Situated Halfway Between Boise And Twin Falls Is Idaho's Charming City Surrounded By Mountains

From rafting through lost canyons to exploring trails rich in wildlife and history, Idaho is an outdoor adventure paradise. Many travelers barreling through the southwestern portion of Idaho along Interstate 84 fly past one of the most historically significant parts of the Gem State without batting an eye. As pioneers, settlers, and later miners crossed the high deserts of southern Idaho, they encountered one of the most difficult and deadly portions of their journey: crossing the Snake River. The river had always posed a challenge, even for Native Americans; however, it was an even bigger challenge for wagons full of cargo and animals that would ford the river, bound for places like Idaho City, a spot that still exudes a taste of the Old West.

Long before pioneers, Native Americans crossed the Snake River using the Three Islands Crossing, hopping from island to island. However, as more settlers came to the West, crossing the river remained risky, as one wrong move could mean losing everything. In 1869, Gustavus Glenn began a ferry service across the Snake River to minimize disruption to his freight wagons and local stagecoach services, charging five dollars. As Glenns Ferry was a commercial success, the village slowly grew into a regional railroad hub in the 1880s and later into a farming community named in his honor.

Many visitors to the region may be surprised that Southern Idaho has one of the largest Basque communities in America. For decades, several families lived in Glenns Ferry, though many left before World War II. And, here's another little tidbit: Glenns Ferry also sits at the center of a secret wine lover's paradise.