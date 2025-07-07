Situated Halfway Between Boise And Twin Falls Is Idaho's Charming City Surrounded By Mountains
From rafting through lost canyons to exploring trails rich in wildlife and history, Idaho is an outdoor adventure paradise. Many travelers barreling through the southwestern portion of Idaho along Interstate 84 fly past one of the most historically significant parts of the Gem State without batting an eye. As pioneers, settlers, and later miners crossed the high deserts of southern Idaho, they encountered one of the most difficult and deadly portions of their journey: crossing the Snake River. The river had always posed a challenge, even for Native Americans; however, it was an even bigger challenge for wagons full of cargo and animals that would ford the river, bound for places like Idaho City, a spot that still exudes a taste of the Old West.
Long before pioneers, Native Americans crossed the Snake River using the Three Islands Crossing, hopping from island to island. However, as more settlers came to the West, crossing the river remained risky, as one wrong move could mean losing everything. In 1869, Gustavus Glenn began a ferry service across the Snake River to minimize disruption to his freight wagons and local stagecoach services, charging five dollars. As Glenns Ferry was a commercial success, the village slowly grew into a regional railroad hub in the 1880s and later into a farming community named in his honor.
Many visitors to the region may be surprised that Southern Idaho has one of the largest Basque communities in America. For decades, several families lived in Glenns Ferry, though many left before World War II. And, here's another little tidbit: Glenns Ferry also sits at the center of a secret wine lover's paradise.
Charming and historic Glenns Ferry
The small city of Glenns Ferry offers visitors a modern slice of the West, full of charming and historic buildings throughout its restored downtown area. Although it has a population of fewer than 1,500 people, the city boasts many amenities typically found in larger cities, including a hardware and sporting goods store, several museums, and an opera house, thanks primarily to its status as a former rail junction for the Union Pacific. Since 2009, the city has rebuilt and improved the downtown area while still retaining the charm of yesteryear. Establishments such as Beck's RailHouse (formerly the Oregon Trail Cafe and Bar) and Hanson's Cafe and Motel have served generous portions for generations of hungry travelers.
Long before pioneers came West, the three islands in the Snake River south of Glenns Ferry had been a meeting point for Native American cultures from across North America. People from the Northwest, West, and Midwest frequently used this area to cross the Snake due to the islands cutting down the 900 yards across the river into shorter distances. This gorgeous area is now an accessible state park and is packed with history and outdoor activities, including disc golf, fishing, and hiking. Muster up the energy to drive or walk half a mile to the Y Knot Winery, one of the oldest in the state, before winding down in a comfy cabin. American history buffs shouldn't miss the exhibits on the Oregon Trail in the visitors center, along with the unshaded Three Island Crossing Overlook on the south side of the Snake River.
Explore the mountains of Southwestern Idaho
While Glenns Ferry is located along the Snake River, Southwestern Idaho's high desert climate is full of under-the-radar hiking trails to explore. Malad Gorge is one of the region's standouts, offering stunning roadside views and easy access from Interstate 84. Another hidden gem is the Little City of Rocks, which is full of unique rock formations ranging from hoodoos to mushroom caps and arches that will likely be green and teeming with flowers after a spring rain shower. Even though the hiking area is on public land, the road leading to the trailhead is privately owned and may be closed to vehicles after a large rainstorm. Bring plenty of water, and don't forget your binoculars; there are birds of prey and coyotes in the area.
If you're looking to go all out on an extreme test of willpower and courage, Idaho's mountain canyons and mountains will help you literally go the distance. Kayak, float, or explore 206 miles of the Snake River between Three Island Crossing and Farewell Bend State Park in Oregon. Moreover, if you'd rather go by land and be rewarded with some of the state's best mountain views, don't miss part of the Idaho Centennial Trail, one of America's wildest hikes. While it would take weeks to complete the entire length, Section 10 of the trail runs just 8 miles west of Glenns Ferry outside of Hammett.