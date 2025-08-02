The Oregon Coast's Unique Bike Tour Is An Adventurous Ride With Otherworldly Views Of Tide Pools And Forests
Even though the drives along the Oregon Coast are breathtaking, sometimes it's nice to take it slow. The Oregon Coast Trail is a 425-mile trail that winds you through an environment of dramatic cliffs and tide pools, forest paths, and wide sandy beaches. It's great to do on a road or mountain bike, but there is nothing like flying across the sand on a fat bike.
You may have seen fat bikes before because they look exactly as they sound: A sturdy bike with tires typically about 4 inches thick or wider. This is the optimal design for sand riding, as the wide tires absorb the shock of hidden rocks and uneven terrain, and there are plenty of opportunities in the Oregon Coast's many beach towns and over 300 miles of shoreline, accompanying an ethereal Pacific Northwest landscape. Because it would take a significant amount of time to travel all hundreds of miles of the Oregon Coast by fat bike alone — although it's not impossible — we've pulled together some tips on the best places you can try fat biking on some of Oregon's most beautiful beaches.
How to go fat biking on the Oregon Coast Trail
Although experienced fat-bikers may care to string together their own itinerary down the Oregon Coast, it's difficult to track down a company offering multi-day guided tours. However, if you just want to give fat biking a try, there are a few hotspots where you can rent a bike for a full day and give it your best shot. For the ultimate fun on a fat bike, there are few destinations better than dunes, which are ubiquitous on the windswept coastline.
Travel Oregon recommends multiple routes from the John Dellenback Dunes near Lakeside to the quintessential Oregon Coast beach town of Bandon, where you could ride for over 18 miles passing historic lighthouses and landmarks like Haystack Rock. If you prefer a mix of forest and beach environment, try the 12-mile Banana Belt Loop or go into the backcountry and explore the coast between Cape Blanco and Port Orford. Your biggest challenge will be finding a place to rent a bike, as many shops near these routes have closed in recent years. However, you can call and inquire with South Coast Bicycles in Brookings. Some rental shops, like Safari Town Surf Shop in Lincoln City, won't let you transport the bikes yourself, but they are well-positioned for exploring nearby beaches.