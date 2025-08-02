The Oregon Coast's Unique Bike Tour Is An Adventurous Ride With Otherworldly Views Of Tide Pools And Forests

Even though the drives along the Oregon Coast are breathtaking, sometimes it's nice to take it slow. The Oregon Coast Trail is a 425-mile trail that winds you through an environment of dramatic cliffs and tide pools, forest paths, and wide sandy beaches. It's great to do on a road or mountain bike, but there is nothing like flying across the sand on a fat bike.

You may have seen fat bikes before because they look exactly as they sound: A sturdy bike with tires typically about 4 inches thick or wider. This is the optimal design for sand riding, as the wide tires absorb the shock of hidden rocks and uneven terrain, and there are plenty of opportunities in the Oregon Coast's many beach towns and over 300 miles of shoreline, accompanying an ethereal Pacific Northwest landscape. Because it would take a significant amount of time to travel all hundreds of miles of the Oregon Coast by fat bike alone — although it's not impossible — we've pulled together some tips on the best places you can try fat biking on some of Oregon's most beautiful beaches.