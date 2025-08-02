This Birdwatcher's Paradise In Upstate New York Is A Woodland Wonderland With Scenic Trails

There are a several hotspots around Sapsucker Woods Sanctuary where you're almost guaranteed to see birds. The large Sapsucker Woods Pond, just behind the visitor center, is where you're most likely to spot waterfowl such as herons and geese. Along Wilson Trail North, which maneuvers through wetlands, you're likely to see wading birds, including sandpipers and cranes, as well as a variety of songbirds. Near the meadows where the trails meet a power line, you may spot warblers, sparrows, and even some raptors. To make bird observation easier, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has placed observation platforms, listening benches, and pavilions throughout the trails. You can also use the lab's Merlin Bird ID app to quickly identify birds you don't recognize.

It's worth setting aside time to explore the visitor center, which features bird cams, exhibits, and year-round programming. The bird discovery lab offers insights into bird behavior and biology, while the space is filled with artwork, including the Wall of Birds, which depicts how birds have evolved across the globe, and the California Condor Mural. At the observatory, you can borrow binoculars and contribute to an interactive bird-sighting log, while the theater screens films about birds and conservation.

The visitor center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, while the trails are open from sunrise to sunset. You can reach the sanctuary in about an hour-and-15-minute drive from the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. While in Ithaca, you can also explore other scenic walks, including the Cascadilla Gorge Trail that winds from downtown to Cornell's campus with waterfall views.