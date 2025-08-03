Wyoming's High-Profile Abandoned Prison Is An Unsettling Place To Visit That Is 'Haunted By History'

Our minds and subconscious are constantly invaded by true-crime stories and unsolved criminal investigations. With the rise of dark tourism, unsettling places seem to undergo an identity shift, making them more appealing than ever — or at least for some of us. Think of Bolivia's active mine or Cambodia's genocide museum, where tourism becomes either to educate travelers, or ultimately, the exploitation of death. The line in between the two is very thin. But the well-informed sightseer can lift the veil over these dubious destinations, choosing what best fits their soul.

Alongside attractions like Alcatraz, French Guiana's Devil's Island, and Château d'If prison in France, Wyoming's historic prison has become one of the most culturally significant sites in Rawlins. Established in 1901 and officially closed in 1981, the Wyoming Frontier Prison is listed on the National Register of Historic Place and offers daily guided tours, welcoming over 15,000 guests annually. The detention center initially featured 104 cells without basic amenities such as running water, electricity, or heat, but additional chambers were constructed between 1950 and 1966 to tackle overcrowding. Over its 80 years of operation, 13,500 people, including 11 women, were incarcerated there, and 14 death executions were performed.

Several methods were used to put an end to inmates' lives or punish their misbehavior, involving the Julian gallows — considered less macabre because no person had to pull the mechanism. The weight of the convicted triggered a lever that released water into a bucket; when full, it activated the opening of the trapdoor. Other terrifying procedures included the death house, where "dead men walking" awaited their final sentence, and the gas chamber, where a highly toxic gas replaced hanging.