Rick Steves Reveals How To Find Crucial Driving Rules Before Your Road Trip In Europe

If anyone knows how to navigate European travel with confidence, it's Rick Steves. The beloved travel expert has spent decades helping Americans feel more at ease abroad, and that includes tackling one of the most anxiety-inducing topics: driving in Europe. Whether you're weaving through Steves' favorite roads in the scenic Dolomites or taking on Germany's daunting Autobahn, knowing the rules of the road matters a lot when it comes to your travel experience. From signage to speed limits, Steves points you to trusted resources so you're road-ready before your European journey begins. One of his top recommendations is to do your research ahead of time.

While your rental car company may provide a basic overview during your pick up, Steves notes on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, that it's smart to cross-reference with official sources like the U.S. State Department website. Search for the "Learn About Your Destination" tool, from here you can type in your destination country in the search box and click on the "Travel and Transportation" of your country's section. Covering everything from traffic laws to general road safety, this tool helps you master road rules abroad. It also offers an extensive deep dive into toll roads, signage, and local driving customs.

Before you even think about revving the engine in Europe, do yourself a favor: Map it all out. Learn if you'll be breezing down country roads or navigating tight switchbacks. Even with GPS, a paper map and a sense of the nearby major cities go a long way. Tolls also sometimes cause problems for international travelers. Some roads have tolls, while others need stickers called vignettes. Your rental might come with one, or you can grab it at gas stations, border crossings, or post offices.