Rick Steves Reveals How To Find Crucial Driving Rules Before Your Road Trip In Europe
If anyone knows how to navigate European travel with confidence, it's Rick Steves. The beloved travel expert has spent decades helping Americans feel more at ease abroad, and that includes tackling one of the most anxiety-inducing topics: driving in Europe. Whether you're weaving through Steves' favorite roads in the scenic Dolomites or taking on Germany's daunting Autobahn, knowing the rules of the road matters a lot when it comes to your travel experience. From signage to speed limits, Steves points you to trusted resources so you're road-ready before your European journey begins. One of his top recommendations is to do your research ahead of time.
While your rental car company may provide a basic overview during your pick up, Steves notes on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, that it's smart to cross-reference with official sources like the U.S. State Department website. Search for the "Learn About Your Destination" tool, from here you can type in your destination country in the search box and click on the "Travel and Transportation" of your country's section. Covering everything from traffic laws to general road safety, this tool helps you master road rules abroad. It also offers an extensive deep dive into toll roads, signage, and local driving customs.
Before you even think about revving the engine in Europe, do yourself a favor: Map it all out. Learn if you'll be breezing down country roads or navigating tight switchbacks. Even with GPS, a paper map and a sense of the nearby major cities go a long way. Tolls also sometimes cause problems for international travelers. Some roads have tolls, while others need stickers called vignettes. Your rental might come with one, or you can grab it at gas stations, border crossings, or post offices.
European road trip rules every traveler should know
Once you hit the road, vigilance is essential. Travelers should be aware of the speed limit at all times, because there's not always a traffic cop patrolling the highways. On his website, Rick Steves' Europe, Rick Steves says, "In many places, speed is monitored by cameras that click photos, and send speeders tickets by mail — one last, pricey souvenir from your trip."
Understanding signage is another key to driving abroad. Many road signs differ in color, shape, and symbol compared to what American drivers are used to, usually using symbols rather than written text. Double check parking signs by translating them with Google Lens or knowing what different colors represent. Roundabouts are also common in Europe and can be intimidating at first, so read up on local driving customs to ease the transition. Check the "Learn About Your Destination" tool and your destination's embassy site for more information like this. Watching videos on local driving quirks is an easy way to acclimate yourself so that little things like roundabouts or driving on the opposite side of the road don't throw you for a loop. Steves also recommends drivers request automatic cars — which are not the norm in Europe — if they're unfamiliar with how to drive stick-shift. Don't just presume that your driving skills in one country are transferable to another, either. Know your car and know the rules of the road, and your European road trip will be a breeze.