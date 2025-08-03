​​Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's 'Gateway To Cranberry Country' With Trails, Lake Fun, And Farm Tours

America's "flyover states" have a reputation for being boring, but, in reality, there are many unsung destinations located in the region. Located between the lively, scenic city of Madison in Wisconsin and the bike-friendly city of Minneapolis, you'll find a unique Wisconsin destination full of fun outdoor activities: The small city of Tomah in Monroe County.

Tomah's motto is "where the I divides," a reference to its location in central Wisconsin, where the major I-90 and I-94 highways split. But it's also the start of Wisconsin's Cranberry Country. The state is the largest cranberry producer in America, and cranberries are the official state fruit. Therefore, it makes sense that the best time to visit Tomah is in the fall when the cranberry harvest takes place. The Cranberry Festival in nearby Warrens is another annual event that takes place at the end of September and is an unmissable look at the state's cranberry craze. Temperatures in the fall range from 40-60 degrees, so it's not too cold for outdoor activities, either.