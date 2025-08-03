Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's 'Gateway To Cranberry Country' With Trails, Lake Fun, And Farm Tours
America's "flyover states" have a reputation for being boring, but, in reality, there are many unsung destinations located in the region. Located between the lively, scenic city of Madison in Wisconsin and the bike-friendly city of Minneapolis, you'll find a unique Wisconsin destination full of fun outdoor activities: The small city of Tomah in Monroe County.
Tomah's motto is "where the I divides," a reference to its location in central Wisconsin, where the major I-90 and I-94 highways split. But it's also the start of Wisconsin's Cranberry Country. The state is the largest cranberry producer in America, and cranberries are the official state fruit. Therefore, it makes sense that the best time to visit Tomah is in the fall when the cranberry harvest takes place. The Cranberry Festival in nearby Warrens is another annual event that takes place at the end of September and is an unmissable look at the state's cranberry craze. Temperatures in the fall range from 40-60 degrees, so it's not too cold for outdoor activities, either.
Experience the cranberry harvest in Tomah
If you're visiting Tomah in the fall, you can't miss the opportunity to experience the cranberry harvest. Drive along the Cranberry Highway, which spans about 50 miles, to see the marshes turn red as the juicy berries float to the top. A number of farms in the area offer tours to experience the cranberry harvest at its finest. Wetherby Cranberries in Warrens has marsh tours where you can wade out into the water; Splash of Cranberry in Pittsville and Rooted in Red in Wisconsin Rapids also have tours around the farms. Head to Discover Cranberries in Warrens to explore their museum, gift shop, and cafe — it's only a 15-minute drive from Tomah,
Apart from cranberry-spotting, there are plenty of other outdoor activities in Tomah. The Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail is a 32-mile trail with several tunnels along the route. Mill Bluff Trail is a short 1.25-mile hike in Mill Bluff State Park; the 1.4-mile Camels Bluff Loop is another popular choice for hikers. For lake fun, head to Lake Tomah. This 251-acre lake is great for fishing. Anglers might catch trout or bass here, plus there's a playground, pavilions, and basketball and volleyball courts located at lakeside Winnebago Park.
Planning your trip to Tomah
It's best to have a car to visit Tomah, particularly if you're exploring the farms throughout Cranberry Country. However, Greyhound buses do stop in the city, meaning you can board the bus in Madison and arrive in Tomah in just under 2 hours. Abby Vans also provides public transport services within a 10-mile radius of the municipality. The city's closest major airport is Madison Airport, which is just under a 1.5-hour drive away. But you might find more flight connections at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport – the Midwest airport that has been widely recognized as North America's best. Luckily for air travel lovers, this airport is only a 2.5-hour drive from Tomah.
If you're wondering where to stay in town, book a room at the family-friendly Cranberry Country Lodge. There are 93 rooms here, plus an indoor aquatic center with multiple pools, a hot tub, and kid-friendly water slides. The property offers a relaxed, Midwestern atmosphere in a convenient location close to I-94.