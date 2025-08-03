Virginia's Majestic Boutique Vineyard Offers Wine Tastings In The Foothills Of The Blue Ridge Mountains

Even as the name changed with new ownership, the esteemed winery is still offering its popular wine tastings at the estate just a five-minute drive north of Delaplane on Delaplane Grade Road. Reservations are required in advance, but once visitors arrive, they'll be treated to a tasting, an introduction to Lost Mountain's wine choices, and a tour of the beautiful property nestled up against the mountains. Guests will likely taste the vineyard's signature Bordeaux-style blend, Lost Mountain, which has been recognized as an American Grand Cru wine ("cru" is French term for a wine of excellent quality). In addition to the wine tasting and a tour of the estate and caves, guests will enjoy a seasonal food board that pairs with the wines they'll taste. Ideal for solo travelers or couples, this tasting experience at Lost Mountain is $120 per person at the time of writing, and the experience lasts about 90 minutes.

A more detailed experience, better suited for groups of up to six people, includes a seated wine tasting as well as a tour of the estate and its wine caves. This tour ranges in price from $140 to $175 per person, and it, too, lasts about 90 minutes. It's a great way to experience Lost Mountain's 20-year journey, from its beginnings with Rutger de Vink's dream to construct a grand Virginia wine estate to its current life as an award-winning vineyard. Lost Mountain is patterned after legendary estates of Europe and produces some of the best wines on the East Coast, and that's saying something. AVAs along the Appalachian spine are producing excellent wines, and they're offering visitors the chance to become wine tourists, too — just look at the wineries near Dahlonega hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains.