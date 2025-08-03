Kenya's Hip Beach Town Is A Tropical Secret Brimming With Art, Music, And Empty Sugar-Sand Beaches

Kenya's magical wildlife and gorgeous beaches attracted nearly 2.4 million international visitors in 2024 alone. Many go on safari in hopes of seeing the great wildebeest migration and some search for history and culture in cosmopolitan cities like Nairobi, but few have discovered the country's best-kept secret. Kilifi is a small beach town 35 miles up the coast from Mombasa, and it is a true paradise. With quiet beaches, adventure sports, natural phenomena and a whole host of different accommodations, it's the perfect place to chill out for travelers on any budget.

Getting to Kilifi is pretty easy, with various public and private transport options from Mombasa that can take anywhere from one to two hours. If you're coming from the States, it's likely you'll fly into Nairobi, as that airport services regular direct flights from JFK. From there you can fly or take the train into Mombasa, or take an overnight bus direct to Kilifi with the company MASH Poa.

Kenya's rainy seasons are from April through the beginning of June and November to December, when travelers can expect constant rain on some days and sudden downpours on others, so you may have a more enjoyable time if you avoid going to Kenya during those months. With Kilifi being a beach destination and providing ample opportunities for underwater excursions, it's also worth noting that the ocean is most enjoyably explored in January and February when water quality is at its most pristine.