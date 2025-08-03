Kenya's Hip Beach Town Is A Tropical Secret Brimming With Art, Music, And Empty Sugar-Sand Beaches
Kenya's magical wildlife and gorgeous beaches attracted nearly 2.4 million international visitors in 2024 alone. Many go on safari in hopes of seeing the great wildebeest migration and some search for history and culture in cosmopolitan cities like Nairobi, but few have discovered the country's best-kept secret. Kilifi is a small beach town 35 miles up the coast from Mombasa, and it is a true paradise. With quiet beaches, adventure sports, natural phenomena and a whole host of different accommodations, it's the perfect place to chill out for travelers on any budget.
Getting to Kilifi is pretty easy, with various public and private transport options from Mombasa that can take anywhere from one to two hours. If you're coming from the States, it's likely you'll fly into Nairobi, as that airport services regular direct flights from JFK. From there you can fly or take the train into Mombasa, or take an overnight bus direct to Kilifi with the company MASH Poa.
Kenya's rainy seasons are from April through the beginning of June and November to December, when travelers can expect constant rain on some days and sudden downpours on others, so you may have a more enjoyable time if you avoid going to Kenya during those months. With Kilifi being a beach destination and providing ample opportunities for underwater excursions, it's also worth noting that the ocean is most enjoyably explored in January and February when water quality is at its most pristine.
Kilifi has thrilling water sports on its doorstep
Of course, at a beach town, some of the best things to do are centered around the ocean. It's no different in Kilifi, with snorkeling, scuba diving, and boat trips all within reach. The Vuma Cliffs on Kilifi Creek are a popular spot for scuba diving with some caves to explore, and just up the road from there is the Kuruwitu Marine Reserve, where you can snorkel with a guide and marvel at the wildlife protected there. The trip from Kilifi will take you just over an hour each way. The best way to get around for solo travelers is with either a motorcycle or regular taxi. Visitors have reported that locals are willing to help with getting around, which is just one of the reasons why Kenya is among the most tourist-friendly countries in the world. If you're with a bigger group and want to rent a car, there are rental places in Kilifi.
Salty's Kitesurf Village is one of the most popular hang-outs on the shorefront, and as well as being a bar, restaurant, and hotel, as the name would suggest, it is a kitesurfer's paradise. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced surfer, you can take a class, rent equipment, or even spend the whole week there, learning the skill and sleeping on-site. Beginner classes start from $450 per person for five days of ocean fun at the time of writing.
Discover art and cutlure like no other in Kilifi
One of Kilifi's most popular draws is the Beneath the Boababs festival, which takes place every year at from December 30 to January 1. The three-day event is packed with music from all over the world, including local acts bringing the beats with Afro-house and Afro-tech, as well as traditional Kenyan styles. If your trip doesn't line up with the festival, don't panic — this incredible music scene carries on throughout the year at popular spots like Distant Relatives Ecolodge and Nautilus Restaurant. Both of these venues host local musicians as well as the occasional jam where anyone, including visitors, can perform and feel the music.
Kenya is one of the world's best countries to see wildlife, and Kilifi lives up to these lofty expectations. You can watch hundreds of bright carmine bee-eaters fill the sky at dusk, swim in the Kilifi Creek colored by bioluminescent plankton, and spot rare wildlife like the Sokoke dog mongoose at the Arabuko-Sokoke Forest Reserve. Whilst at the forest reserve, which is around a 30-minute drive from town, you should pay a visit to the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site of Gedi. Now ruins, Gedi was once a thriving city, essential to Swahili culture and trade in the middle ages and beyond. Spending a day among the ruins is truly like stepping back in time and is just one of the many treasures to be discovered in Kilifi.