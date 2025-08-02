This Midwest City's Award-Winning Outdoor Theater Is Where Broadway's Best Talent Heads For The Summer

St. Louisans know there's something magical about attending a show at The Muny. It may not be the most scenic concert venue, but it's the largest and oldest outdoor theater in North America. Located in Forest Park, a 1,300-acre park in St. Louis, Missouri, The Muny is a haven for Broadway actors who flock there each summer to make the massive outdoor stage their home. This season — its 107th — is extra special. In June, The Muny received the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award at the 78th award ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"You really can't beat the scope of the place," Broadway actor Patti Murin, best known as Anna from "Frozen," told The New York Times. "It feels like doing theater at a summer camp. It's just that you're doing it with actual Broadway legends." Talented cast members such as Danny Burnstein, Heather Headley, and Jessica Vosk face constant heat, high humidity, fickle thunderstorms, and unrelenting mosquitoes, all typical of a Midwestern summer. Strangely enough, those unpredictable elements are part of what keeps many actors coming back. In addition to the challenging conditions, performers keep a grueling schedule. The Muny produces seven shows in 10 weeks with only 11 days of rehearsals per production.

"It's the fastest and most furious process you can possibly have," Vosk shared with the outlet. "And because rehearsal is outdoors, you kind of acclimate yourself. Once you're in the show proper and it's nighttime, even if it's 80-something degrees, it feels like a vacation."