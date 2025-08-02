This Midwest City's Award-Winning Outdoor Theater Is Where Broadway's Best Talent Heads For The Summer
St. Louisans know there's something magical about attending a show at The Muny. It may not be the most scenic concert venue, but it's the largest and oldest outdoor theater in North America. Located in Forest Park, a 1,300-acre park in St. Louis, Missouri, The Muny is a haven for Broadway actors who flock there each summer to make the massive outdoor stage their home. This season — its 107th — is extra special. In June, The Muny received the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award at the 78th award ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
"You really can't beat the scope of the place," Broadway actor Patti Murin, best known as Anna from "Frozen," told The New York Times. "It feels like doing theater at a summer camp. It's just that you're doing it with actual Broadway legends." Talented cast members such as Danny Burnstein, Heather Headley, and Jessica Vosk face constant heat, high humidity, fickle thunderstorms, and unrelenting mosquitoes, all typical of a Midwestern summer. Strangely enough, those unpredictable elements are part of what keeps many actors coming back. In addition to the challenging conditions, performers keep a grueling schedule. The Muny produces seven shows in 10 weeks with only 11 days of rehearsals per production.
"It's the fastest and most furious process you can possibly have," Vosk shared with the outlet. "And because rehearsal is outdoors, you kind of acclimate yourself. Once you're in the show proper and it's nighttime, even if it's 80-something degrees, it feels like a vacation."
The Muny's Magical History in St. Louis
Following the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, plans to build an outdoor theater — not a dinner theatre like the Myers Dinner Theatre in Indiana — in Forest Park began taking shape in 1916. What started as "a grassy spot between two trees" for a production of William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" evolved into a quintessential summer tradition that connects people across the city more than a century later.
"That's why we do theater," Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson shared with BroadwayWorld after receiving the 2025 Tony Award. "It is to somehow in that ineffable way create connections among human beings." The prestigious award is a testament to the rich community working in the historic space. "We have had the unique privilege of enriching millions of lives over the past 107 years — often providing a first taste of the magic of live theatre," Muny President and CEO Kwofe Coleman shared in a press release. "It is gratifying to be recognized by our peers for the work we have done and will continue to do into the next century."
Today, the beloved theater boasts almost 11,000 plastic green seats reserved for season ticket holders, groups, and single-performance attendees, plus 1,500 free seats beneath the open sky, similar to Mountain Play, an outdoor theater in San Francisco. Four plazas outside The Muny offer nightly pre-show entertainment. During performances, silent rotating fans circulate air to keep audiences cool and comfortable. Behind the scenes, the cast and crew collaborate to bring musicals to life on the massive, award-winning stage.
Experience The Muny Like a St. Louis Native
Want to experience The Muny? First, review show dates online and reserve seats. Tickets can be be mailed to a home address, sent to a smartphone, or picked up at will call. Otherwise, plan to arrive early — around 4 p.m., if possible — to stand in line for free seats when the gate opens at 7 p.m. Before heading out, pack folding chairs or a blanket along with a picnic. Some theatergoers keep things simple with sandwiches and chips, while others go all out with a lavish spread of sweets, snacks, dips, cheeses, and more. Pro tip: Bring a soft-sided cooler with unopened water bottles, which are allowed inside The Muny. "People go hours before the show starts. They do picnics. When you come in, you walk past all of these people who are there already," Patti Murin told The New York Times.
To get to the theater, take one of three main highways to Forest Park: Interstate 64, Interstate 44, or Interstate 70. The Muny is near the park's Hampton entrance off I-64 east, close to the St. Louis Zoo. At the roundabout, follow the park signs, and veer right at the first exit. You'll pass the Jewel Box, another St. Louis gem, and the upper parking lot will slowly come into view. Park there or along the street.
Enjoy a picnic, then follow the crowds to the entrance. Before the show starts, hit the restroom, grab a drink or dessert from the concession stands, and pick up a program from a friendly staff member. Each performance starts promptly at 8:15 p.m. following a recitation of the national anthem and includes a brief intermission.