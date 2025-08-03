The World's First 'Zero-Waste Island' Is A Serene, Unspoiled Vacation Destination In Greece With Perfect Beaches
Beyond the tourist hotspots of Santorini and Mykonos, there are a multitude of underrated islands in Greece. The untouched island of Kea in the Cyclades is a great choice for avoiding the crowds, as are the tiny pair of islands Arki and Marathi in the Dodecanese. Elsewhere in that same archipelago, you'll find the stunning — and sustainable — island paradise of Tilos, the perfect choice for travelers who want to quietly explore pretty villages and pristine beaches.
Tilos is the first zero-waste island in the world, as certified by the Mission Zero Academy in Brussels. The first hybrid power station in Greece was introduced here, and the Just Go Zero program has abolished landfills, meaning that everything on the island is reused, recycled, or composted. As the first energy-neutral island in the Mediterranean, Tilos has not only reduced its carbon footprint, but the savings it's realized are passed on to residents who benefit from lower electricity bills. When you visit, you can pick up a fabric bag for shopping, and be sure to separate your waste into the appropriate organic, recyclable, and non-recyclable containers.
Explore Tilos and its spectacular beaches
Tilos has 19 beautiful beaches scattered around the island; some are accessible by car, while others can only be reached by foot or boat. Livadia Beach has the most facilities, as it's located in the port town on the island; here, there are cafes and shops, plus sun beds and umbrellas. Eristos Beach is one of the most popular due to its length and crystal-clear water, while Agios Antonios is perfect for watching the sunset. Visit Plaka Beach to see wild peacocks, or hike to Lethra Beach (popular with nudists) for a peaceful dip in the clean water; it's about a 45-minute walk from Livadia.
There's plenty to keep you busy on Tilos beyond its gorgeous beaches. There are two main villages on the island: Livadia, the island's port, and Megalo Chorio, the capital of the island. Megalo Chorio is home to a medieval castle, and don't miss the church of Agios Ioannis for gorgeous views of the island's landscapes from up high. Visit the Byzantine monastery of Agios Panteleimonas to see gorgeous 18th-century frescoes, and learn about dwarf elephants — whose bones were found on the island in 1970 — at Charkadio Cave and the nearby paleontological museum.
One spot you won't want to miss is the ghost village of Mikro Chorio, which was abandoned in the 1960s. Here, you can explore the buildings during the day and return at night when a local bar opens for business. Hiking is also very popular here, with a number of trails around the island that range in length and difficulty.
Planning your trip to Tilos
There is no airport on Tilos, so the only way to get to the island is by boat. You can take the ferry from Piraeus port in Athens, but it's a very long journey — between 14.5 and 15.5 hours. A better option is to fly to Rhodes International Airport and take the ferry from there to Tilos — about 2.5 hours. You can also fly to Kos International Airport in Kos and hop on a ferry there; trips to the island take between 1.5 and 2.5 hours. Once you arrive on Tilos, you can rent a car or scooter to explore the island. There are also buses based in Livadia that will take you to Megalo Chorio, Eristos Beach, and Agios Antonis.
There are a number of places to stay around the island of Tilos. Hotel Eleni Beach has an excellent and convenient location in Livadia, with comfortable rooms and direct access to the beach. Boutique Hotel Tilos Mare offers studios and apartments, plus an outdoor pool, and Eristos Beach Hotel is a three-star property with a top-notch location on Eristos Beach. If you're interested in exploring the Dodecanese beyond where you'll arrive on Rhodes or Kos, you can visit other islands like Symi, Karpathos, and more.