The World's First 'Zero-Waste Island' Is A Serene, Unspoiled Vacation Destination In Greece With Perfect Beaches

Tilos has 19 beautiful beaches scattered around the island; some are accessible by car, while others can only be reached by foot or boat. Livadia Beach has the most facilities, as it's located in the port town on the island; here, there are cafes and shops, plus sun beds and umbrellas. Eristos Beach is one of the most popular due to its length and crystal-clear water, while Agios Antonios is perfect for watching the sunset. Visit Plaka Beach to see wild peacocks, or hike to Lethra Beach (popular with nudists) for a peaceful dip in the clean water; it's about a 45-minute walk from Livadia.

There's plenty to keep you busy on Tilos beyond its gorgeous beaches. There are two main villages on the island: Livadia, the island's port, and Megalo Chorio, the capital of the island. Megalo Chorio is home to a medieval castle, and don't miss the church of Agios Ioannis for gorgeous views of the island's landscapes from up high. Visit the Byzantine monastery of Agios Panteleimonas to see gorgeous 18th-century frescoes, and learn about dwarf elephants — whose bones were found on the island in 1970 — at Charkadio Cave and the nearby paleontological museum.

One spot you won't want to miss is the ghost village of Mikro Chorio, which was abandoned in the 1960s. Here, you can explore the buildings during the day and return at night when a local bar opens for business. Hiking is also very popular here, with a number of trails around the island that range in length and difficulty.