One Of The Country's Most Stunning Bars Hides Inside New York City's Iconic Grand Central Train Station

New York City is home to all kinds of iconic bars, fom America's oldest Irish pub — which has been in the same spot on East 7th Street since 1854 — to chic, modern additions that seem to magically appear every week in Manhattan. This is the city that never sleeps, so you may as well grab a drink or two. One of New York's, and the country's, most stunning bars is hidden where you'd probably least expect it: Inside a train station.

Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan is home to The Campbell, a bar and cocktail lounge that has three unique seating areas where you can enjoy a drink while you wait for your train. Located just off 43rd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, it's also convenient for New Yorkers and visitors looking for a stylish evening spot without the crowds. The only catch is that unless you're looking for a routine light beer, you won't find a drink for less than $20, but with an atmosphere like this, the price may feel worth it.

In the early 1920s, Jazz Age financier John William Campbell turned the space into his private office and reception hall. When it was converted into The Campbell in 2017, the original 13th-century Florentine-inspired design features were preserved, including Campbell's steel safe. The bar retains a cozy, warm feel, with its original stone fireplace, soft yellow-toned lighting, and a century-old leaded-glass window behind the bar. Like Grand Central Terminal itself, stepping inside feels almost like stepping back in time.