One Of The Country's Most Stunning Bars Hides Inside New York City's Iconic Grand Central Train Station
New York City is home to all kinds of iconic bars, fom America's oldest Irish pub — which has been in the same spot on East 7th Street since 1854 — to chic, modern additions that seem to magically appear every week in Manhattan. This is the city that never sleeps, so you may as well grab a drink or two. One of New York's, and the country's, most stunning bars is hidden where you'd probably least expect it: Inside a train station.
Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan is home to The Campbell, a bar and cocktail lounge that has three unique seating areas where you can enjoy a drink while you wait for your train. Located just off 43rd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, it's also convenient for New Yorkers and visitors looking for a stylish evening spot without the crowds. The only catch is that unless you're looking for a routine light beer, you won't find a drink for less than $20, but with an atmosphere like this, the price may feel worth it.
In the early 1920s, Jazz Age financier John William Campbell turned the space into his private office and reception hall. When it was converted into The Campbell in 2017, the original 13th-century Florentine-inspired design features were preserved, including Campbell's steel safe. The bar retains a cozy, warm feel, with its original stone fireplace, soft yellow-toned lighting, and a century-old leaded-glass window behind the bar. Like Grand Central Terminal itself, stepping inside feels almost like stepping back in time.
Three different atmospheres, one menu
Given the size of the space, when the Gerber Group reimagined John William Campbell's former office and reception hall as a bar, they split it up into three distinct areas. The main bar — the one you pictured above — incorporates part of Campbell's study, now reimagined for sipping Scotch than reading. Guests can sit in a booth, at a small table near the fireplace, or at the bar facing the iconic leaded-glass window. The space works well for solo visitors or pairs and regularly hosts live jazz nights.
The Campbell Palm Court has a different vibe. Surrounded by an array of palm trees, guests can look out over Grand Central Terminal's main concourse. It's ideal for people-watching, but feels more like an oasis than a quiet, secluded library. Located along the terminal's edge, it offers a bit of an escape from all the New York City commuters while still being next to the main drag.
The final space is the The Campbell Terrace, the only outdoor venue at the bar. Located on a covered patio outside Grand Central, it offers that classic Manhattan al fresco dining experience, which is not always the most budget-friendly outdoor activity in the city. It's a great spot to get some fresh air, watch the city go by, and still enjoy The Campbell's full food and drink menus. And while bars aren't the only thing hiding out in Midtown — there is also a secret tennis club hiding out in Grand Central — you might want to look into that before having a cocktail.