Nestled Near The Ozark Mountains Is A Cherokee Nation Capital With Scenic Trails, Rivers, And Native History
Indigenous peoples like the Cherokee have roamed and settled the North American continent long before the formation of the United States. While their ancestral homelands were largely concentrated across the Southeast, the Cherokee Nation's land today is in Eastern Oklahoma, anchored by the capital city of Tahlequah. Of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes today, the Cherokee Nation is the largest, with more than 450,000 citizens. Tahlequah is an unrivaled place to learn about the history and experience modern life for one of the largest Native American groups in the United States today.
Located just over an hour drive away from Tulsa International Airport and under an hour and a half from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, Tahlequah can be seen as the gateway to Native American life in Eastern Oklahoma, as the Cherokee Nation borders the lands of the Choctaw Nation, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the Osage Reservation. Museums, parks, and other points of interest are plentiful in this town. And whether you're looking to immerse yourself in Cherokee history or simply take advantage of the businesses on their land, chances are you'll have good reason to stop in Tahlequah.
Dive into Cherokee history at the museums in Tahlequah
As the heart of the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah is another Oklahoma city with a downtown area steeped in history. The Cherokee National History Museum opened in 2019 and is filled with regalia and other tribal artifacts housed in the old Cherokee National Capitol building. As of writing, it's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. The Cherokee National Prison Museum is located in the building used to jail criminals in Cherokee lands and breaks down the tribe's history with law enforcement and crime. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and free for children under 5 as of writing.
The Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum similarly showcases the Cherokee justice system for free admission. Built in 1844, it remains the oldest government building in Oklahoma today. All three museums, along with the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, are located near each other in the middle of town and are connected by the Cherokee Cultural Pathway, a public art walk featuring work by Cherokee artists.
Haven't had enough history? Outside the Tahlequah city center are other museums and historical sites in the area. Drive 15 minutes south and you'll reach the John Ross Museum in Park Hill, where you can learn about the longtime Cherokee chief and various chapters of tribal history like the Trail of Tears and the Cherokee Golden Age. The Saline Courthouse Museum, one of the last remaining Cherokee courthouses, is located about a 40-minute drive north of the city, near Rose. An hour northwest is the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, dedicated to the famous Hollywood star who was born into the Cherokee Nation.
Have some fun outdoors on scenic trails and rivers or indoors at the casino
Tahlequah residents are surrounded by rivers, including the idyllic Tahlequah Creek, running through the center of town. You can unwind at the dam here and listen to the calming water flow. Sequoyah City Park and Floyd H. Norris Park also provide quiet outdoor spaces to relax by the creek. If you're looking to do some hiking through the beautiful land, check out the 3.4-mile Sparrow Hawk Primitive Area Trail at Sparrowhawk Wildlife Management Area and the 1.7-mile Savanna Trail at J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve just outside of town.
For golfers visiting town, Tahlequah has two options to choose from for a stunning blend of tradition and scenic fairways: the Cherokee Springs Golf and the Cherokee Trails Golf Course. If you prefer indoor activities, the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, located about 10 minutes from downtown, is a great alternative. It might not be an Oklahoma casino resort with acres of pools, but there are more than 400 slot machines and e-games here, and dining options ranging from classic American fare like burgers and fries to gourmet offerings such as steak and salmon.
Wrap up your trip with a few more unique stops. Fans of the '60s sitcom "Mister Ed" can find the grave of Bamboo Harvester, the show's titular talking horse. The tombstone sits on a private farm, but visitors are encouraged to stop by and greet the homeowner. You can also brush up on more history and see artifacts up close at the Cherokee National Research Center across the street from the casino. Afterward, pop over next door to the gift shop on your way out of town.