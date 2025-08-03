Nestled Near The Ozark Mountains Is A Cherokee Nation Capital With Scenic Trails, Rivers, And Native History

As the heart of the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah is another Oklahoma city with a downtown area steeped in history. The Cherokee National History Museum opened in 2019 and is filled with regalia and other tribal artifacts housed in the old Cherokee National Capitol building. As of writing, it's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. The Cherokee National Prison Museum is located in the building used to jail criminals in Cherokee lands and breaks down the tribe's history with law enforcement and crime. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and free for children under 5 as of writing.

The Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum similarly showcases the Cherokee justice system for free admission. Built in 1844, it remains the oldest government building in Oklahoma today. All three museums, along with the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, are located near each other in the middle of town and are connected by the Cherokee Cultural Pathway, a public art walk featuring work by Cherokee artists.

Haven't had enough history? Outside the Tahlequah city center are other museums and historical sites in the area. Drive 15 minutes south and you'll reach the John Ross Museum in Park Hill, where you can learn about the longtime Cherokee chief and various chapters of tribal history like the Trail of Tears and the Cherokee Golden Age. The Saline Courthouse Museum, one of the last remaining Cherokee courthouses, is located about a 40-minute drive north of the city, near Rose. An hour northwest is the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, dedicated to the famous Hollywood star who was born into the Cherokee Nation.