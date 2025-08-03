Oregon's 'Hotbed Of Natural History' Is A Small City Surrounded By Fascinating Geological Sites

While nearly half of Oregon is made up of diverse forests, the other half (mainly in Eastern Oregon) is high desert. Within these deserts lie both mysteries and millions of years of history, wrapped in the incredible scenic beauty of sun-colored hills and rushing rivers. Similarly to how "America's aquarium in stone" tells the story of life in an ancient sea, the John Day Fossil Beds tell the story of Earth's terrestrial history, and are just a short drive from the city aptly named Fossil.

Fossil is a small hamlet that Travel Oregon calls a "hotbed of natural history." The small city gained its name in 1876 after Thomas Benton Hoover (the city's founder) named his post office after the fossils that he discovered on his ranch. Hoover and a friend moved the post office in 1881 to a better location near Butte and Cottonwood Creeks, and a small boomtown quickly sprang up along with Wheeler High School, the only public digging site in the area. The hills around Wheeler High are full of ancient leaves hidden in shale and are free to access year-round. You may be able to borrow a few basic tools, but it's recommended to bring a flathead screwdriver, chisel, trowel, rock pick hammer, and brush.

While the closest airport to Fossil is in Redmond, Oregon (roughly two hours away), consider flying into Portland instead. PDX offers far more flight options, though it is an additional hour away. If you're coming by car, Fossil and the John Day Fossil Beds are a key stop on Oregon's Journey Through Time Scenic Byway, an underrated and scenic road trip.