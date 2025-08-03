'The World's Greenest Country' Is A Tiny Forested Gem In South America With Pristine Beaches And A Rich Blend Of Cultures

Tucked away in South America, bordering Brazil, French Guiana, and Guyana, is a destination like no other. Dubbed "the world's greenest country" thanks to its immense forests, in 2020, over 94% of Suriname's landmass was made up of natural forests, according to Global Forest Watch, surpassing every other country in the world. If you're a nature and wildlife lover, Suriname needs a spot on your South American bucket list. It's not just its unparalleled nature that makes this little-visited country a must-visit; with Indigenous, African, Asian, and European influences, it's also a one-of-a-kind cultural destination.

To visit, fly into the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, also known as Paramaribo-Zanderij, the country's largest airport. Direct flights are limited, with the majority of monthly flights coming from Amsterdam, Georgetown, Panama City, or Belém, Brazil's creative city of gastronomy. To enter Suriname, there is an entry fee of $25 for travelers from the U.S. at the time of this writing.

As a result of its dense forests, there aren't many roads running across certain regions of Suriname, so in some cases, you may have to use charter planes to navigate around the country. To reach Suriname's remote villages, you'll need to travel by dugout canoe. Temperatures are fairly consistent throughout the year thanks to its location near the equator, but Suriname does experience wet and dry seasons. Although it rains year-round, the driest months to visit are August to November and February to April. May to July typically gets the most rain.