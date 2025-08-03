An Arizona Town Near Phoenix Dazzles With A World-Famous Fountain And Vibrant Artsy Culture

Fountain Hills is conveniently located about 27 miles from both Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and 37 miles from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA), making it an easy spot for a weekend getaway. If you're looking for a place to stay, the Inn at Eagle Mountain is tucked into the surrounding hills above Fountain Hills, offers stunning views of the desert — especially if you're into stargazing. If you want something more luxurious, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, just a short drive away, delivers luxury in spades. This five-star resort doesn't mess around: six pools, its own private beach, opulent spas, and five different restaurants to satisfy any craving.

When it comes to food, whether you're craving comfort eats or something with a little more flair, you'll find everything from nostalgic diner fare to upscale Mexican cuisine in Fountain Hills. Phil's Filling Station Grill is a fun throwback restaurant with a giant menu (over 250 items) and a 1950s vibe, complete with classic Coca-Cola memorabilia. For a more serene, Southwestern experience, try El Encanto de la Fuente, a Mission-style gem just minutes from town. It's won numerous awards for its authentic Mexican dishes, and the sound of the on-site waterfall only adds to the ambiance.

Beer drinkers will want to swing by Bone Haus Brewing. This spooky-cool brewery leans into its skeleton theme while serving up a wide range of house-brewed ales, IPAs, Kolsch (a hybrid of lager and ale), and root beer for the kids and designated drivers. Grab a pint, soak in the quirky decor, and maybe take home a custom growler as a souvenir.