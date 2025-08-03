An Arizona Town Near Phoenix Dazzles With A World-Famous Fountain And Vibrant Artsy Culture
Arizona is full of jaw-dropping landscapes — from the dramatic depths of the Grand Canyon to the towering silhouettes of Monument Valley and the cactus-studded Saguaro National Park. If you're someone who appreciates creativity and culture in your travels, though, you'll find that Arizona offers plenty to explore beyond its natural wonders. Fountain Hills is a town that's known not just for its strong artistic community, but also for an unexpected claim to fame: It's home to one of the tallest fountains in the world.
Every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., this engineering marvel shoots a jet of water 330 feet into the air from the center of a peaceful lake. On special occasions, it reaches an eye-popping 560 feet — nearly as tall as St. Paul's Cathedral and even taller than the Washington Monument! At night, spotlights light up the spray, turning it into a glowing desert spectacle. The display lasts 15 minutes each time. There's even a live feed if you want a preview — but trust us, it's worth seeing in person.
Where to stay and what to eat in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills is conveniently located about 27 miles from both Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and 37 miles from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA), making it an easy spot for a weekend getaway. If you're looking for a place to stay, the Inn at Eagle Mountain is tucked into the surrounding hills above Fountain Hills, offers stunning views of the desert — especially if you're into stargazing. If you want something more luxurious, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, just a short drive away, delivers luxury in spades. This five-star resort doesn't mess around: six pools, its own private beach, opulent spas, and five different restaurants to satisfy any craving.
When it comes to food, whether you're craving comfort eats or something with a little more flair, you'll find everything from nostalgic diner fare to upscale Mexican cuisine in Fountain Hills. Phil's Filling Station Grill is a fun throwback restaurant with a giant menu (over 250 items) and a 1950s vibe, complete with classic Coca-Cola memorabilia. For a more serene, Southwestern experience, try El Encanto de la Fuente, a Mission-style gem just minutes from town. It's won numerous awards for its authentic Mexican dishes, and the sound of the on-site waterfall only adds to the ambiance.
Beer drinkers will want to swing by Bone Haus Brewing. This spooky-cool brewery leans into its skeleton theme while serving up a wide range of house-brewed ales, IPAs, Kolsch (a hybrid of lager and ale), and root beer for the kids and designated drivers. Grab a pint, soak in the quirky decor, and maybe take home a custom growler as a souvenir.
The artsy culture of Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills is full of amazing things to do, especially if you're an art lover or a creator yourself. The town is devoted to public art, offering a self-guided walking tour that takes you through a vibrant collection of sculptures and installations scattered throughout the community. Keep your eyes open for local murals too — many of the utility boxes in downtown Fountain Hills have been transformed into miniature canvases by area artists.
To see what the local scene is all about, stop into the Fountain Hills Artists' Gallery, a space owned and operated by artists. It showcases the work of 30 creators in a wide range of styles and media — from paintings and photography to sculpture and jewelry. On Tuesdays, you can even catch live demos from the artists. If you happen to be visiting in February or November, check out the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. This biannual three-day event draws artists from all over the world and features everything from furniture and pottery to fine art, jewelry, and metal sculptures. There's also live music, tasty food, and plenty of good vibes.
For artists who love the outdoors — or really just anyone ready for an adventure — McDowell Mountain Regional Park is a must-visit. With over 50 miles of rugged trails winding through saguaro-studded landscapes, it's a dream for plein air painters, photographers, and hikers alike. Whether you're joining a guided hike or heading out solo with a map from the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills, the scenery here is endlessly inspiring. Remember that this is wild desert terrain, so if you're hiking solo, follow basic safety tips to keep your adventure stress-free.