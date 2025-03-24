A Breathtaking Red Rock Tourist Attraction That Serves As An 'Iconic Symbol Of The Southwestern USA'
There are few places in the world as instantly recognizable as the sandstone buttes of the American West. Featured in countless films, TV shows, and photos, Monument Valley is a must-see destination. Seeing it in person should have been one of the highlights of my 2024 road trip through Arizona. And in a way, it was — just not for the right reasons. I expected to be awestruck. Instead, I was mostly overheated, underwhelmed, starving, and irritated at myself for not planning better. I visited on a scorching hot day, missed the best viewpoints, and left feeling like I hadn't really seen Monument Valley at all. So consider this the advice I should have given myself before going to see what Visit the USA calls the "iconic symbol of the Southwest USA."
First, this isn't a place to squeeze in on the way to somewhere else — not if you actually want to experience it. If I could do it over, I'd stay at least one night, both to support the local economy and to make sure I caught the spectacular view at John Ford Point. This backdrop to so many classic Westerns is almost as famous as the actors in them, and it deserves more than a rushed drive-by. Plus, if you time it right, you can actually get a photo of yourself on a horse looking every bit like a cowboy, to remember your trip.
Planning your trip to Monument Valley
Monument Valley sits on the Arizona-Utah border, about six hours by car from Las Vegas or Salt Lake City – the two closest major cities with direct flights and plenty of rental car options. If you're short on time, consider flying into Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff, Arizona, one of the snowiest cities in America. From there, it's about a three-and-a-half-hour drive to Monument Valley. Another option is Cortez, Colorado, which has an airport with connecting flights. It's about two and a half hours away and a great stop if you plan to visit Mesa Verde National Park.
No matter how you get there, having an SUV or truck is ideal, though I saw plenty of cars handling the rough roads just fine. That said, the weather can be unpredictable. Heavy rains during the summer monsoon season and winter snow can make roads impassable. If you'd rather not drive, tour companies offer pickup and transportation. We found one on Viator that departs from Flagstaff hotels and includes a full day in Monument Valley, starting at just over $325 per person at the time of this writing. Sometimes, letting someone else do the driving is worth the price.
It's possible to visit year-round with the right preparation. In the summer, temperatures can climb as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and even in early October, my 2024 trip saw a scorching 94 degrees. Shade is scarce, and what little I found — mostly picnic tables — was already taken by tour groups. The Visitor Center restrooms were packed, and I hadn't planned ahead for lunch, only to find the dining room closed. Bring protein bars or snacks and drive the 17-mile Valley Drive Loop Road first — especially if you're short on time.
Where to stay inside the park
In Navajo, the Monument Valley area is called Tsé Bii' Ndzisgaii, meaning "Valley of the Rocks." It is part of the Navajo Nation's Tribal Parks, and visitors should follow the Nation's laws when visiting and respect the land. This includes staying on designated roads and trails, not climbing on rock formations, and following photography guidelines, as some areas are sacred. For an in-depth understanding of the Navajo culture and the history of the area, I recommend adding a day to your trip to tour nearby Mystery Valley, which is only accessible with a guide. Entry to Monument Valley costs $8 per person at the time of writing, with the funds supporting the Tribal Parks department.
If you plan to stay overnight in the Monument Valley area, there are several options, from budget-friendly hotels to campgrounds. The View Hotel is the top-rated choice on Tripadvisor – and it's easy to see why. Tripadvisor reviewers call the views from the room balconies "drop dead gorgeous." Not only is it the only hotel and campground inside the park and the closest hotel to the valley, but every room comes with a private balcony overlooking the iconic bluffs. Make sure to plan ahead, as the hotel books up quickly, even in summer.
How to get those iconic photos
I mentioned that I regretted not getting out to John Ford Point, one of the most photographed locations in Monument Valley. Named after the legendary director who filmed classic Westerns here, this overlook provides a sweeping, unobstructed view of Monument Valley's towering sandstone formations. This is also where you can get that iconic photo of yourself on horseback against the cinematic backdrop for $20 (at the time of writing). It's about as close as you can get to stepping into an old Western film. If you want to ensure you get here at the right time, some guided tours include John Ford Point in their itinerary. Just remember when booking: The Navajo Nation observes Daylight Saving Time, while the rest of Arizona does not. That small time difference can make or break your sunrise or sunset shot.
Another must-see spot is Forrest Gump Point, located at Mile Marker 13 on U.S. Highway 163, about 20 minutes north of Monument Valley in Utah. If you remember the 1994 movie, this is the spot where Forrest, after running across the country, suddenly stops and turns around. There's a marker to help you find it, and the view offers a perfect shot of the open road with red rocks in the background. When I stopped to take my photo, I was surprised by how many people were posing right in the middle of the road. Drive carefully in this area — there have been numerous accidents and even fatalities. Personally, I wasn't brave enough to join them in the road for that selfie. If you're looking for a safer option, there's a larger pullout at this spot where you can capture the iconic view without stepping into the street.