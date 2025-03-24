A Breathtaking Red Rock Tourist Attraction That Serves As An 'Iconic Symbol Of The Southwestern USA'

There are few places in the world as instantly recognizable as the sandstone buttes of the American West. Featured in countless films, TV shows, and photos, Monument Valley is a must-see destination. Seeing it in person should have been one of the highlights of my 2024 road trip through Arizona. And in a way, it was — just not for the right reasons. I expected to be awestruck. Instead, I was mostly overheated, underwhelmed, starving, and irritated at myself for not planning better. I visited on a scorching hot day, missed the best viewpoints, and left feeling like I hadn't really seen Monument Valley at all. So consider this the advice I should have given myself before going to see what Visit the USA calls the "iconic symbol of the Southwest USA."

First, this isn't a place to squeeze in on the way to somewhere else — not if you actually want to experience it. If I could do it over, I'd stay at least one night, both to support the local economy and to make sure I caught the spectacular view at John Ford Point. This backdrop to so many classic Westerns is almost as famous as the actors in them, and it deserves more than a rushed drive-by. Plus, if you time it right, you can actually get a photo of yourself on a horse looking every bit like a cowboy, to remember your trip.