This Secluded Mississippi Town Leads Straight To Storybook Mountain Views And Towering Rock Formations

Mississippi made Forbes' 2023 list of the best places to travel within the U.S., and it's easy to see why. It's got everything from rich, natural landscapes to significant Civil War history to Gulf Coast luxury casinos and hotels with beachside shopping. Within Mississippi's stunning landscapes lies the tiny town of Tishomingo, offering incredible views of the Appalachian Mountains and thriving outdoor recreation. Tishomingo State Park, a couple of miles out of town, also offers great climbing experiences, with large boulders, vertical rock faces, and even a 50-foot roof crack (a rock formation with an almost horizontal overhang).

Tishomingo lies along Mississippi Highway 25, a few miles west of the Mississippi-Alabama border. It's a tiny town, supporting a local population of fewer than 500. The closest airports are the Tishomingo County Airport, 10 miles away in Belmont, or the Iuka Airport 13 miles away, but for commercial flights, your best option is the Huntsville International Airport in Huntsville, Alabama, about 100 miles away.

Despite its small size and off-the-beaten-path location, Tishomingo stands out for its stunning mountain views and outdoor activities. Situated at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains, the town provides easy access to places like Woodall Mountain (the highest elevation point in Mississippi) and the Natchez Trace Parkway. If you're looking for a great place to enjoy outdoor picnics, hike amazing trails, and explore Civil War history, Tishomingo is the place for you!