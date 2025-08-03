Vermont's 'Covered Bridge Capital' Is A Serene New England Escape With Nearby Waterfalls And Swimming Holes
If you're dreaming of an enchanting getaway filled with fairytale-like bridges, Vermont has you covered. With over 100 covered bridges arching across the Green Mountain State, the charming New England destination is a wonderland of historic overpasses. Embarking on an idyllic road trip through Vermont's most famous charming towns on the wildly scenic Green Mountain Byway is a surefire way to cross a bunch of bridges off your bucket list — including the infamously haunted Gold Brook Covered Bridge (aka Emily's Bridge) just outside of Stowe.
However, if you'd rather condense your bridge-gazing adventures to a specific town, Montgomery is the ideal place to visit. Revered as "Vermont's Covered Bridge Capital," the small northern town in Orleans County is home to a treasure trove of dreamy, historic bridges. With six covered bridges tucked inside the town's limits, Montgomery has the most covered bridges of any town in the United States. In addition to its man-made marvels, the town is also surrounded by picturesque swimming holes and cascading waterfalls that add a delightful dose of scenic beauty to your getaway. So, what are you waiting for? For a beauty and bridge-filled retreat, now's the perfect time to start planning your escape to Montgomery.
Exploring the bridges of Orleans County
Located in the northern region of Vermont about 40 miles outside of Stowe — which is known as one of America's best small towns with the nickname "Fall's Color Capital" — Montgomery rests at the crossroads of Vermont Route 118, Route 58, and Route 242. If you fly into Burlington International Airport (BTV), the town is only about an hour's drive away.
Once you've reached the outskirts of Montgomery, you can kick off your self-guided bridge tour at the Historic Hopkins Covered Bridge. Traversing the Trout River, the wooden bridge dates back to 1875 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974. After undergoing a renovation in 1999, the landmark bridge is safe to drive over, presently. About 1.5 miles away, you'll find another wooden bridge, the Historic Longley Covered Bridge, followed by the Comstock Covered Bridge — which also spans the Trout River and is a popular subject for photographers. About 0.3 miles away, the Historic Fuller Covered Bridge, erected in 1890, extends 50 feet across the babbling Black Falls Brook below.
A bit off the beaten path is the Historic West Hill Covered Bridge (aka the Creamery Bridge), nestled on the backroads off of Vermont Route 118. Though the terrain surrounding the bridge is a bit rocky, the 19th-century bridge itself is safe to cross by car following a renovation in 2009. Lastly, the Historic Hutchins Covered Bridge near Montgomery Center, which dates back to 1883, stands peacefully out of view from the bustling highway, surrounded by idyllic rural scenery.
Dipping into the wonderful waters of Montgomery
Once you've explored the beautiful bridges of Montgomery, take some time to wade in the picturesque waters of northern Vermont. During the summer months, the natural swimming holes in the area make for refreshing afternoon dips. Fed by three magical waterfalls cascading into the Trout River, Three Holes in Montgomery Center is a popular dipping spot.
Named for its three natural pools, the largest of the swimming spots is adorned with an 11-foot waterfall and shaded by cliffs on both sides. Meanwhile, the second pool is nestled at the base of an eight-foot waterfall and offers a more intimate atmosphere for scenic, jacuzzi-like lounging. Finally, the most popular spot is the lowest pool, which gets the most sunlight, and is fed by a small-but-mighty six-foot waterfall.
If you're yearning to go chasing more waterfalls in the Green Mountain State, consider embarking on an exciting Vermont road trip that's bursting with the state's most majestic waterfalls. The journey even includes a visit to the dramatic Falls of Lana in Salisbury and the enchanting Moss Glen Falls in Stowe.