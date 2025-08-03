Vermont's 'Covered Bridge Capital' Is A Serene New England Escape With Nearby Waterfalls And Swimming Holes

Located in the northern region of Vermont about 40 miles outside of Stowe — which is known as one of America's best small towns with the nickname "Fall's Color Capital" — Montgomery rests at the crossroads of Vermont Route 118, Route 58, and Route 242. If you fly into Burlington International Airport (BTV), the town is only about an hour's drive away.

Once you've reached the outskirts of Montgomery, you can kick off your self-guided bridge tour at the Historic Hopkins Covered Bridge. Traversing the Trout River, the wooden bridge dates back to 1875 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974. After undergoing a renovation in 1999, the landmark bridge is safe to drive over, presently. About 1.5 miles away, you'll find another wooden bridge, the Historic Longley Covered Bridge, followed by the Comstock Covered Bridge — which also spans the Trout River and is a popular subject for photographers. About 0.3 miles away, the Historic Fuller Covered Bridge, erected in 1890, extends 50 feet across the babbling Black Falls Brook below.

A bit off the beaten path is the Historic West Hill Covered Bridge (aka the Creamery Bridge), nestled on the backroads off of Vermont Route 118. Though the terrain surrounding the bridge is a bit rocky, the 19th-century bridge itself is safe to cross by car following a renovation in 2009. Lastly, the Historic Hutchins Covered Bridge near Montgomery Center, which dates back to 1883, stands peacefully out of view from the bustling highway, surrounded by idyllic rural scenery.