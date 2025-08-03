Sandwiched Between Miami Beach And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Uptown Escape With Walkable Seaside Style
Though Miami Beach was voted America's best honeymoon destination for 2025, the popular oceanfront stretch is often overcrowded. Head about six miles north to the refined enclave of Surfside tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, which boasts an idyllic white-sand beach, an iconic luxury resort, and delicious dining. The town's prime location offers easy access to the nightlife of Miami Beach and the designer shopping of Bal Harbour, while retaining its own low-key atmosphere.
The town was originally incorporated in 1935 after the 1930 opening of the Surf Club, an exclusive oceanfront beach club that hosted legendary figures such as Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill. The historic Mediterranean Revival clubhouse was fully renovated and is now part of the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, one of America's best hotels that recalls the city's glamorous past.
Today, the primarily residential community is a distinct departure from Miami Beach's crowded shores. The mile-long sweep of white-sand beach along the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean promises relaxed beach days, while Surfside's pedestrian-friendly Harding Avenue brims with casual cafes, relaxed shopping, and kosher restaurants, as Surfside is home to a large Jewish population.
Surfside is a 35-minute drive from Miami International Airport and a 55-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The best time to visit Surfside for prime beach weather is between November and April when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rainfall. While you should generally avoid Florida during spring break if you hate crowds, Surfside's secluded coast is a respite from the madness.
What to see and do in Surfside
To get a lay of the land of Surfside, take a short stroll around the charming blocks that make up the small community. While the streets run north to south from 88th Street to 96th Street, the east to west avenues are named for famous authors, such as Irving, Dickens, and Emerson. On the western edge of Surfside, across Surfside Bridge, lies Indian Creek Island, the private and exclusive isle home to the Indian Creek Country Club and multi-million dollar estates belonging to Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos. Surfside's main commercial district is between 94th and 96th Streets, especially along Harding Avenue where you'll find restaurants and shops. Just across 96th Street is the Bal Harbour Shops, a glamorous shopping mall lined with designer boutiques and department stores.
From 95th Street, head towards the beach to see Ké, Surfside's mother turtle sculpture. This unique sculpture was placed in honor of the Tequesta, the Native American tribe that inhabited the area that is now Surfside until the 16th century. Also don't miss the Turtle Walk, a strip of 93rd Street lined by 13 colorful turtle sculptures designed by contemporary artists. In fact, Surfside is a turtle-nesting site between April and October, and parts of the beach may be closed off to protect the turtle nests.
The beautiful mile-long stretch of Surfside Beach is open to the public with nearby parking for a fee. This wide stretch of white sand is fringed by clear, turquoise waters that are often calm enough for swimming. From South Pointe Park up to Bal Harbour is the beachfront boardwalk, which spans about 10 miles. From Surfside, active types can bike or walk down on the boardwalk to Miami Beach or head north towards Bal Harbour.
Where to stay and eat in Surfside
Surfside's most luxurious, and legendary, accommodations are found at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club. The Mediterranean Revival clubhouse was seamlessly combined with soaring glass towers that house the 77 guest rooms and 25 hotel residences, as well as private apartments. The spacious rooms are designed in coastal-chic hues of whites and blues with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean or the bay. Guests can recline at one of the three outdoor swimming pools and on the Four Seasons' private sunbeds on Surfside Beach. There is also a spa, gym, and the Kids for All Seasons program, as well as free bikes and car service. "My recent stay at Surf Club was spectacular," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Yes, the grounds are immaculate, the hotel beautifully decorated, and the rooms well appointed. However, what made our stay so incredible was the Surf Club team."
Even if you're not saying at the hotel, don't miss a meal or drink within its stylish interiors. The Four Seasons' Michelin-starred Surf Club Restaurant is one of the top dining experiences in Miami, helmed by lauded chef Thomas Keller. Entrees here include indulgent dishes like lobster Thermidor and filet mignon. The heartbeat of the hotel is The Champagne Bar, a vaulted space with an illuminated bar and lush, potted palms. Beyond the hotel, you will find a wide range of excellent kosher restaurants in Surfside, such as Josh's Deli, Italian bistro Rustiko, Neya for Israeli and Mediterranean specialties, and the Harbour Grill, an upscale steakhouse.