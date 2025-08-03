Sandwiched Between Miami Beach And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Uptown Escape With Walkable Seaside Style

Though Miami Beach was voted America's best honeymoon destination for 2025, the popular oceanfront stretch is often overcrowded. Head about six miles north to the refined enclave of Surfside tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, which boasts an idyllic white-sand beach, an iconic luxury resort, and delicious dining. The town's prime location offers easy access to the nightlife of Miami Beach and the designer shopping of Bal Harbour, while retaining its own low-key atmosphere.

The town was originally incorporated in 1935 after the 1930 opening of the Surf Club, an exclusive oceanfront beach club that hosted legendary figures such as Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill. The historic Mediterranean Revival clubhouse was fully renovated and is now part of the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, one of America's best hotels that recalls the city's glamorous past.

Today, the primarily residential community is a distinct departure from Miami Beach's crowded shores. The mile-long sweep of white-sand beach along the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean promises relaxed beach days, while Surfside's pedestrian-friendly Harding Avenue brims with casual cafes, relaxed shopping, and kosher restaurants, as Surfside is home to a large Jewish population.

Surfside is a 35-minute drive from Miami International Airport and a 55-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The best time to visit Surfside for prime beach weather is between November and April when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rainfall. While you should generally avoid Florida during spring break if you hate crowds, Surfside's secluded coast is a respite from the madness.