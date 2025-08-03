This Providence Neighborhood Charms With Great Restaurants, Fun Shops, And A Brewery Tasting Room

Stroll past Fox Point's historic homes, array of local shops, and most notably, its diverse dining scene. From upscale eateries to laid-back cafes, you could spend your entire time in Providence just eating your way through Fox Point. Some local gems include the state's sole Uyghur restaurant, Jahunger, and one of New England's best pizza joints, Pizza Marvin. For a cozy breakfast spot, head to Amy's Place (just don't come here if you're in a rush — it's a small space and you may have to wait).

Don't skip some time at the local gem, Narragansett Brewery, either. The community staple — whose history in Rhode Island dates all the way back to 1890 — is unmissable. With 12 rotating beers on tap plus a hard juice, and with a kitchen serving everything from pretzels to paninis, it's the perfect place to kick back and relax. Grab a seat on the brewery's patio for gorgeous views of Narragansett Bay alongside your award-winning beer. For a sweet treat, head to PVDonuts, first specialty doughnut shop in Rhode Island.

When it comes to shopping, Fox Point doesn't disappoint either, with cute shops like Nostalgia, a three-floor vintage and collectibles shop, or Nava, a fun spot for finding anything from jewelry to candles to clothing or chocolates. If you're lucky, your visit may even coincide with the twice-a-year Makers and Merchants Sidewalk Sale, where you can browse the work of local artists while enjoying food trucks. If you're looking for more delightful places to explore in the area, head to Woonsocket, a little city right outside of Providence with lots of historic charm.