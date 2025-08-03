This Providence Neighborhood Charms With Great Restaurants, Fun Shops, And A Brewery Tasting Room
Nestled in Providence, Rhode Island's East Side is a hub for all things food, shopping, and charm. Once a major transportation hub for the region, today, the Fox Point neighborhood is a waterfront gem overlooking the Narragansett Bay, at the meeting point of the Providence and Seekonk Rivers. Anchored by its main road, Wickenden Street, it's not hard to see why Fox Point is a standout in Providence, a Rhode Island destination you need to visit.
To stay right in the heart of Fox Point, the Hilton Garden Inn Providence is a 3-star accommodation overlooking the Providence River. The hotel offers features such as an on-site restaurant and a fitness center, and is just a short way away from other Providence highlights such as one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods, Federal Hill. Otherwise, most of the city's hotel options can be found a few minutes away, downtown. If flying into Rhode Island from out of state, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is just a 12-minute drive away from Fox Point.
Restaurants and shops in Fox Point
Stroll past Fox Point's historic homes, array of local shops, and most notably, its diverse dining scene. From upscale eateries to laid-back cafes, you could spend your entire time in Providence just eating your way through Fox Point. Some local gems include the state's sole Uyghur restaurant, Jahunger, and one of New England's best pizza joints, Pizza Marvin. For a cozy breakfast spot, head to Amy's Place (just don't come here if you're in a rush — it's a small space and you may have to wait).
Don't skip some time at the local gem, Narragansett Brewery, either. The community staple — whose history in Rhode Island dates all the way back to 1890 — is unmissable. With 12 rotating beers on tap plus a hard juice, and with a kitchen serving everything from pretzels to paninis, it's the perfect place to kick back and relax. Grab a seat on the brewery's patio for gorgeous views of Narragansett Bay alongside your award-winning beer. For a sweet treat, head to PVDonuts, first specialty doughnut shop in Rhode Island.
When it comes to shopping, Fox Point doesn't disappoint either, with cute shops like Nostalgia, a three-floor vintage and collectibles shop, or Nava, a fun spot for finding anything from jewelry to candles to clothing or chocolates. If you're lucky, your visit may even coincide with the twice-a-year Makers and Merchants Sidewalk Sale, where you can browse the work of local artists while enjoying food trucks. If you're looking for more delightful places to explore in the area, head to Woonsocket, a little city right outside of Providence with lots of historic charm.