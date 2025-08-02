Hidden Along The Nevada-Utah Border Is A Giant, One-Of-A-Kind Salt Flat That Looks Like A Surreal Dream

Utah has its fair share of geological wonders, from the breathtaking rock formations at Arches National Park to the vibrant "Island in the Sky" in Canyonlands. But travel a little further afield from these landmarks to northwestern Utah, on the border of Nevada, and you will discover another wonder that will blow your mind. The Bonneville Salt Flats, which form part of the Great Salt Lake Desert, stretch over 30,000 acres, defined by a landscape so flat the horizon seems like it might be on the edge of the world.

The salt flats, located about 110 miles from Salt Lake City, were formed as the last Ice Age came to an end over 10,000 years ago. Once covering around a third of Utah, the ancient Lake Bonneville began to evaporate, leaving in its wake a thick layer of salt, much like the table salt you add to your food. Today, the Bonneville Salt Flats are estimated to hold approximately 147 million tons of salt and are defined by a crusty white expanse of pancake-flat terrain. They are among the largest salt flats in North America.

The flats and ancient lake are named after Benjamin Louis Eulalie de Bonneville, an American officer who mapped much of the American West in the early 1800s. Whether Bonneville ever saw the salt flats himself is subject to debate, but we know that one of his employees — fur trapper and explorer Joseph R. Walker — crossed the northern perimeter, and may have named them after his boss. To Walker, the salt flats must have seemed like they literally came from another planet.