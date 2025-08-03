An Abandoned Adobe Village In Colorado Tells Bold Frontier Tales Of Traders, Trails, And Tenacity

On the southeast edge of Colorado is a small but significant frontier site complete with two authentic territorial-style adobe houses. The word 'adobe' is Spanish for 'mud-brick', and adobe buildings are structures built out of organic materials, which were traditionally built by Indigenous people in areas that don't have a lot of trees.

Originally a Native American encampment and lauded as the birthplace of Colorado ranching, Boggsville was the first non-military Anglo settlement in the region. Established in 1866, this village was named after its first residents, Thomas and Rumelda Boggs. In 1870, Boggsville became Bent County's first-ever county seat. This historic district has been on the National Register for Historic Places since 1986 and it's on the famous Santa Fe Trail and historic byway. You can visit as part of an epic, 188-mile multi-state drive that takes you through stunning landscapes and past sites that are gleaming with American history. Just make sure you're aware of this unsafe trend, as it could put a dampener on any Colorado road trip.

If you don't fancy an extended drive, get the Chicago to Los Angeles Amtrak in charming La Junta, one of Colorado's best-kept secrets. The nearest airport is in Colorado Springs, about two and a half hours away. The closest towns to Boggsville are Las Animas and La Junta, which have a range of motels and places to eat. There are also campsites at Boggsville if you're coming by RV or with your tent.