Nestled Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Gulf Coast Hamlet With Hidden Trails And Peaceful Parks

The west coast of Florida has many underrated towns with breezy waterfront living just waiting to be discovered. Grove City is a charming Old Florida-style town located 90 miles south of Tampa and 49 miles north of Fort Myers. It offers visitors a quieter opportunity to stay on the Gulf while avoiding the tourist hot spots like Tampa. This suburban village, with an estimated population of just over 2,000, sits on the Lemon Bay Aquatic Preserve, just south of Englewood.

One drawback of its waterfront location is the potential for hurricanes, and the city recently experienced the impact of Hurricanes Milton and Helene in 2024. But this shouldn't stop visitors from enjoying its beautiful estuaries and mangroves, or soaking up the sun at Manasota Beach Park, where you can boat, swim, or spot local wildlife. There is a kayak launch off Placida Road, where kayakers have reported great fishing spots, as well as sightings of manatees and dolphins.

After an adventurous afternoon of watersports, enjoy some wings and cocktails at tourist-favorite the Lighthouse Grill and Tiki Bar overlooking the beautiful bay. There are also other food options from local restaurants, such as Steamer's Oyster Bar, Paraiso Mexican Grille, and Ken & Barb's Grove City Kitchen. After dinner, enjoy a sunset cruise along the local waterways or book a custom boat tour along Florida's west coast.