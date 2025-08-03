Nestled Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Gulf Coast Hamlet With Hidden Trails And Peaceful Parks
The west coast of Florida has many underrated towns with breezy waterfront living just waiting to be discovered. Grove City is a charming Old Florida-style town located 90 miles south of Tampa and 49 miles north of Fort Myers. It offers visitors a quieter opportunity to stay on the Gulf while avoiding the tourist hot spots like Tampa. This suburban village, with an estimated population of just over 2,000, sits on the Lemon Bay Aquatic Preserve, just south of Englewood.
One drawback of its waterfront location is the potential for hurricanes, and the city recently experienced the impact of Hurricanes Milton and Helene in 2024. But this shouldn't stop visitors from enjoying its beautiful estuaries and mangroves, or soaking up the sun at Manasota Beach Park, where you can boat, swim, or spot local wildlife. There is a kayak launch off Placida Road, where kayakers have reported great fishing spots, as well as sightings of manatees and dolphins.
After an adventurous afternoon of watersports, enjoy some wings and cocktails at tourist-favorite the Lighthouse Grill and Tiki Bar overlooking the beautiful bay. There are also other food options from local restaurants, such as Steamer's Oyster Bar, Paraiso Mexican Grille, and Ken & Barb's Grove City Kitchen. After dinner, enjoy a sunset cruise along the local waterways or book a custom boat tour along Florida's west coast.
A quaint seaside village with quiet trails
Many outdoor enthusiasts come to Florida to experience the best trails, from peaceful boardwalks to swaying palm jungle paths. Three parks surround Grove City, each offering excellent walking trails for wildlife viewing. The Ann & Chuck Deaver Regional Park, which also has sports fields and an aquatic center, has over 4 miles of well-maintained trails. These trails connect to two other spots in town worth exploring: the Cedar Point and Oyster Grove Environmental Parks. These spots offer hiking through varied ecosystems of woods, swamps, and marshes. The area is great for birdwatchers seeking to spot wading birds like the little blue heron, as well as wildlife enthusiasts in search of snakes and bobcats.
Grove City is a small area, but it is surrounded by top-notch destinations. The Boca Grande Trail takes you through Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande, a serene barrier island popular with the rich and famous. The Cape Haze Pioneer Trail can be found a bit further east along Gasparilla Road, making it a good connection after the Boca Grande path in case you want to continue your exploration of the surrounding neighborhoods.
Beachgoers will want to head to Manasota Key, less than a 10-minute drive from Grove City. Unfortunately, popular Stump Pass Beach State Park is closed due to hurricane damage at the time of writing, but it has historically been a great area to spot wildlife and find shark teeth in the sand.
Discover Grove City's beautiful parks and beaches
Grove City's small-village vibe makes it an appealing destination for visitors wanting to escape high levels of tourist traffic. Grove City Walking Park, in a residential neighborhood, offers a nice place to stroll and walk your dog if you want to explore the town like the locals. Not too far from Grove City is Rotonda Community Park and Preserve, complete with trails, playgrounds, and covered picnic pavilions.
Located just 46 miles from Sarasota-Bradenton International and 66 miles from Southwest Florida International Airport, tourists can find a variety of accommodations for overnight stays, including Sunseeker Resort, Grove City Motel, and Sun Coast Inn. Those looking to stay on the water can book accommodations at Sunset Point Marina and Resort, just minutes from town. Guests here can enjoy a small private beach, as well as complimentary bikes and kayaks to facilitate exploring the surrounding areas. The resort features a private marina and offers boat rentals, making it ideal for family vacations or group getaways.
Grove City is a close-knit community with a diverse population, making it a great place for retirees or folks wanting to settle down and start a family. Being so close to the laidback beach town of Englewood on Florida's west coast means convenient access to farmers' markets, arts centers, and souvenir shops. It's not difficult to see why visitors enjoy staying in this part of the Sunshine State — they can enjoy their fun in the sun while enjoying uncrowded waterways and beachy vibes.