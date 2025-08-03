The Legendary 'Bermuda Triangle Of Yosemite' Has Stunning Canyon Views Only The Most Skilled Hikers See

"This is not a trail," a weatherworn sign reads in Yosemite National Park, "Travel beyond this point is dangerous without climbing equipment." This sight is the last warning you'll have should you dare to traverse one of the most dangerous stretches of one of America's best national parks for hiking, Tenaya Canyon, which is aptly nicknamed "The Bermuda Triangle of Yosemite."

Whether or not you believe the legend that the area was cursed by the Ahwahneechee Chief Tenaya in the 19th century, there have been at least 17 confirmed deaths since the 1950s, according to Outside Magazine. To deter inexperienced hikers, it's not marked on any of the park's official maps, but that doesn't stop more seasoned wayfarers from taking on 7.5 miles of steep and bushy terrain, rappelling down cliffsides, and traversing slippery waterfalls. The views may be rewarding, but the risks are real, so unless you have all the right gear, the skills, and experience to know how to use it, consider an alternative. If you still want a challenge, check out the most dangerous hikes in Yosemite National Park (that are actually marked).