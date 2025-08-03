The Legendary 'Bermuda Triangle Of Yosemite' Has Stunning Canyon Views Only The Most Skilled Hikers See
"This is not a trail," a weatherworn sign reads in Yosemite National Park, "Travel beyond this point is dangerous without climbing equipment." This sight is the last warning you'll have should you dare to traverse one of the most dangerous stretches of one of America's best national parks for hiking, Tenaya Canyon, which is aptly nicknamed "The Bermuda Triangle of Yosemite."
Whether or not you believe the legend that the area was cursed by the Ahwahneechee Chief Tenaya in the 19th century, there have been at least 17 confirmed deaths since the 1950s, according to Outside Magazine. To deter inexperienced hikers, it's not marked on any of the park's official maps, but that doesn't stop more seasoned wayfarers from taking on 7.5 miles of steep and bushy terrain, rappelling down cliffsides, and traversing slippery waterfalls. The views may be rewarding, but the risks are real, so unless you have all the right gear, the skills, and experience to know how to use it, consider an alternative. If you still want a challenge, check out the most dangerous hikes in Yosemite National Park (that are actually marked).
Why is Tenaya Canyon so dangerous?
Unlike other parts of the park where aggressive wildlife encounters are on the rise, the notorious dangers of Tenaya Canyon are purely terrain-related. The crossing is extremely technical, featuring steep terrain and sheer granite walls that are easy to slip on, and multiple areas that require rappelling and climbing equipment. There are no official trail markers to follow, so you will have to be adept at navigating in an area with limited service. The area is particularly prone to flash floods, so if the weather looks bad, do not go.
Tenaya Canyon is typically only attempted by experienced climbers with the proper equipment, which may explain the lower number of accidents in recent years. The National Park Service (NPS) reports multiple search and rescue missions and injuries caused by rockslides in Tenaya Canyon, and in 1996, the Los Angeles Times reported the deaths of two hikers who were killed in two separate incidents. However, in 2013, the NPS posted about the incident of two hikers who were stranded in the canyon and had to be helicopter-rescued out after failing to bring the proper rappelling equipment. The views in Tenaya Canyon are no doubt lovely, but they're probably not worth the risk of injury, and there are many other trails to explore in Yosemite.