A Dreamy Stretch Of Sand Best Known As Greece's 'Palm Beach' Is A Hidden Paradise Of Turquoise Water

Crete is Greece's largest island and arguably its most beautiful, with its idyllic beaches and quintessential beach getaway vibes. It's hard to imagine a place with fewer bad moods or more paradise potential — in fact, the biggest downside might just be that everyone knows how great Crete is. Rick Steves has some advice for avoiding the crowds and hitting the road less-traveled, skipping the beaches in favor of hiking the island's mountainous terrain. It's good advice, but you can't go to Crete without spending at least some time on its beaches, otherwise you'll miss the soul of the place.

One of Crete's coastal gems is Vai Beach, also known as "Palm Beach" for its grove of lush fronds that gently sway in the Mediterranean breezes. It's an aesthetic anomaly, and many say the landscape on Vai is more reminiscent of the Caribbean than Greece. Vai Beach is home to Europe's largest palm grove, boasting 4,500 trees that have been there for 2,000 years. Its pristine beaches and mountainous backdrop make it a heavenly place to live your best life, and the crystalline water makes it a great snorkeling spot.

How the Cretan date palms arrived on Crete is still a mystery. Experts speculate they were either brought by Phoenician traders or by the winds from North Africa. However it happened, locals have no interest in seeing them go. Despite the area's growing popularity as a scenic escape, there has been ongoing work to preserve the unique ecosystem of the Blue Flag-certified Palm Beach and keep it clean and beautiful.