A Dreamy Stretch Of Sand Best Known As Greece's 'Palm Beach' Is A Hidden Paradise Of Turquoise Water
Crete is Greece's largest island and arguably its most beautiful, with its idyllic beaches and quintessential beach getaway vibes. It's hard to imagine a place with fewer bad moods or more paradise potential — in fact, the biggest downside might just be that everyone knows how great Crete is. Rick Steves has some advice for avoiding the crowds and hitting the road less-traveled, skipping the beaches in favor of hiking the island's mountainous terrain. It's good advice, but you can't go to Crete without spending at least some time on its beaches, otherwise you'll miss the soul of the place.
One of Crete's coastal gems is Vai Beach, also known as "Palm Beach" for its grove of lush fronds that gently sway in the Mediterranean breezes. It's an aesthetic anomaly, and many say the landscape on Vai is more reminiscent of the Caribbean than Greece. Vai Beach is home to Europe's largest palm grove, boasting 4,500 trees that have been there for 2,000 years. Its pristine beaches and mountainous backdrop make it a heavenly place to live your best life, and the crystalline water makes it a great snorkeling spot.
How the Cretan date palms arrived on Crete is still a mystery. Experts speculate they were either brought by Phoenician traders or by the winds from North Africa. However it happened, locals have no interest in seeing them go. Despite the area's growing popularity as a scenic escape, there has been ongoing work to preserve the unique ecosystem of the Blue Flag-certified Palm Beach and keep it clean and beautiful.
How to get to (and enjoy) Vai Beach
Vai Beach is in the far northeast corner of Crete, remote from much of the rest of the island's tourism, about a 45-minute ride by car from the closest regional airport in Sitia. There are three daily buses to Vai from Sitia, but you may need to arrange transportation if coming from cities like Heraklion or Chania, which are roughly 100 miles and 180 miles west of Vai, respectively. If you drive, parking at Vai Beach costs €3.50 , (a little over $4), and it's going to be a mountainous ride, so be prepared. The beach is well laid-out, with wooden boardwalks leading from the parking lot down to the sand beneath the shady palms. Lines of well-kept chairs and umbrellas are available to rent for €15-30 (about $17-$36) per day, depending on the location.
During summer months, Vai Beach can get just as crowded as the other beaches. However, if you're willing to do some hiking, traverse the small hill at the beach's south end and you'll reach a quieter stretch of sand with the same dazzling water. Or, take other travelers' advice and wander a little further to find some secluded coves that offer gorgeous beaches, just without the bars. If you want something even more removed from the hustle, you can always check out Agiofarago Beach, one of the most beautiful yet remote beaches in Crete you have to hike to get to.