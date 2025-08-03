Mississippi's Woodland Wonderland Is An Underrated Destination For Fishing And Outdoor Adventure

Bordered by the DeSoto National Forest, a woodland wonderland is just waiting to be explored near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. This underrated destination provides plenty of opportunities for fishing and outdoor adventures. Paul B. Johnson State Park is a hidden gem located just 12 miles from Hattiesburg. Nestled in the middle of the state's pine belt, the park is home to pine trees such as loblolly and long-leaf, old oak trees, and flowering dogwoods. For a close-up look at the pine forest, hike the Trail of the Southern Pines.

Visitors can fly into the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, or, for those wanting a larger airport, the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is around 54 miles away. Travelers can take U.S. Highway 49 south from Hattiesburg or north from Gulfport to reach the park. If you want to make Hattiesburg your home base and drive the short distance to Paul B. Johnson State Park, then there are plenty of lodging options. The town has chain hotels, such as Quality Inn and Suites and Residence Inn by Marriott, some bed and breakfast places, such as Ross Mansion and Magnolia Stables, as well as short-term rentals near the park and in Hattiesburg. There are numerous sit-down restaurants in town, including GrateFull Soul, Benson's Steakhouse, and Mario's Italian Restaurant and Bar.

Visitors flying into the Gulfport/Biloxi area may want to extend their vacation and enjoy the state's beautiful Gulf Coast region. Hidden away on the shores of the Gulf, Biloxi, Mississippi (the "Vegas of the South") lives up to its name as a gambling destination; the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, Mississippi's answer to the Bellagio in Las Vegas, calls Biloxi home.