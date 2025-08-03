Mississippi's Woodland Wonderland Is An Underrated Destination For Fishing And Outdoor Adventure
Bordered by the DeSoto National Forest, a woodland wonderland is just waiting to be explored near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. This underrated destination provides plenty of opportunities for fishing and outdoor adventures. Paul B. Johnson State Park is a hidden gem located just 12 miles from Hattiesburg. Nestled in the middle of the state's pine belt, the park is home to pine trees such as loblolly and long-leaf, old oak trees, and flowering dogwoods. For a close-up look at the pine forest, hike the Trail of the Southern Pines.
Visitors can fly into the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, or, for those wanting a larger airport, the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is around 54 miles away. Travelers can take U.S. Highway 49 south from Hattiesburg or north from Gulfport to reach the park. If you want to make Hattiesburg your home base and drive the short distance to Paul B. Johnson State Park, then there are plenty of lodging options. The town has chain hotels, such as Quality Inn and Suites and Residence Inn by Marriott, some bed and breakfast places, such as Ross Mansion and Magnolia Stables, as well as short-term rentals near the park and in Hattiesburg. There are numerous sit-down restaurants in town, including GrateFull Soul, Benson's Steakhouse, and Mario's Italian Restaurant and Bar.
Visitors flying into the Gulfport/Biloxi area may want to extend their vacation and enjoy the state's beautiful Gulf Coast region. Hidden away on the shores of the Gulf, Biloxi, Mississippi (the "Vegas of the South") lives up to its name as a gambling destination; the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, Mississippi's answer to the Bellagio in Las Vegas, calls Biloxi home.
Fishing and outdoor activities
The heart of Paul B. Johnson State Park is Geiger Lake, a freshwater lake spanning 225 acres and located in the middle of a hardwood forest. The lake is a great place to do some fishing, as it is routinely stocked with largemouth bass, bream, crappie, blue gills, and channel catfish. A fishing license is required for everyone between 16 and 65 years of age. While the winter weather in south Mississippi allows for year-round fishing, the fish are most active between April and September.
Boating is also a popular pastime on Geiger Lake; enjoy a fun-filled day swimming, waterskiing, tubing, or wakeboarding. Gliding near the shoreline in a kayak or canoe is a great way to enjoy the beauty of Paul B. Johnson State Park. If you prefer to spend more time on dry land, you can relax on the sandy beach or play a round of disc golf. Kids will enjoy the playground and the 5,000 square foot splash pad. Birding is also popular in the park, and birdwatchers can spot a variety of songbirds and waterfowl.
There are a few lodging options within the park. Paul B. Johnson is home to 25 primitive tent camping sites, RV camping, cabins, and cottages. The park has 125 RV sites, all with full hook-ups. The RV park has restrooms with showers, a laundry room, fire rings, and picnic tables. There are 3 cottages available for rent, as well as a dozen cabins and 2 duplexes. Both cabins and cottages have furnished bathrooms and bedrooms, refrigerators, stoves, cooking utensils, and climate control. Additionally, cabins have microwaves, televisions, and coffee pots. "Deluxe" cabins have screened-in porches, fireplaces, and extra bedrooms. Looking for something a bit more rustic? Stay in Mississippi and check out Biloxi's quieter side on Deer Island, a refreshingly uncrowded spot for outdoor adventures.