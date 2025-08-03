Wildlife Thrives In This South Carolina Island Preserve Perfect For Coastal Hiking And Biking

South Carolina's Pinckney Island has a pretty interesting history. Throughout the 1800s, the 1,200-acre water-bounded plot of land was part of a plantation owned by Revolutionary War veteran and statesman Charles Cotesworth Pinckney — one of the Founding Fathers who signed the Declaration of Independence back in 1776.

The back-barrier island, which lies between Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, an underrated foodie town known as South Carolina's "Heart of the Lowcountry," has changed hands several times since then. After being turned into a private hunting preserve in the 1930s, the land was donated to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1975, opening to the public as a refuge a decade later. (Though hunting is still permitted in-season.) Today, wildlife thrives on the marshy grounds, officially known as the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge. The protected area now boasts a little over 4,000 acres, including the surrounding Corn, Buzzard, and Big and Little Harry Islands. Pinckney, which is the largest of the islands, is the only one available for public use, welcoming about a quarter of a million visitors each year.

Roam the wilds on a bike, or enjoy a stroll along one of the coastal trails. Open daily from sunrise to sunset, the refuge is free to visit. Be prepared for a solo adventure, though, as the preserve is quite bare-bones. You won't find any staff on duty, and there aren't any amenities, such as restrooms, fountains, or shelters. So be sure to pack plenty of water, and check the weather forecast before plugging this destination into your GPS.