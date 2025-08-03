This Peaceful Ohio Village Blends Orchard Views, Riverside Charm, And Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Nostalgia
Ohio has no shortage of quaint towns and charming neighborhoods, and Utica, a village nestled next to the North Fork Licking River, is certainly one of them. Utica was established in 1814, and the village still has strong ties to its roots — its founder, Major William Robertson, is buried in a cemetery in the village, and the Utica Historical Society is housed in a local building from 1824. The town has a darker side to its history as well — its residents are majority-white, and Utica was a sundown town in the early 20th century, according to reporting in The Christian Science Monitor.
History isn't the only draw to Utica — the town also boasts small town charm and riverside views. Visitors can grab a bite to eat at Watts Restaurant or The JitterBug Cafe & Parlor on South Main Street, then walk one street over to Riverside Drive, which runs along the North Fork Licking River.
Utica is about an hour's drive from Columbus and a two-hour drive from Cleveland, a short enough trip that travelers visiting the larger cities can come to Utica for a day trip or a longer weekend. The closest airports to Utica are Port Columbus International Airport and Rickenbacker International Airport, both of which are in the Columbus area.
Visit local orchards growing seasonal fruit around Utica
Utica is surrounded by farmland, and many of those farms have family-friendly activities and delicious locally grown and prepared food. Legend Hills Orchard is a must-visit for anyone in the Utica area, and it's even one of the top listed things to do in town on Tripadvisor. It's a family-owned business that boasts over 130 acres. You can pick you own fruits, or you can head over to the market section for a variety of Amish cheese, jams, chocolate, and so much more. Visitors more interested in learning about Amish culture can keep traveling through Ohio and take a scenic road trip through the charming Amish country byway.
Another staple of the village is Branstool Orchards a seasonal orchard open from early summer to late fall. Branstool is known for its variety of peaches, apples, and pears, and the website even features delicious recipes that people can make with its produce. If you do decide to take advantage of the orchard's "pick your own fruit" option, the Branstool website suggests wearing closed-toed shoes and bringing things like sunscreen and water, since visitors may be outside for long periods of time. Branstool also regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends, so be sure to stop by for a bite to eat.
Enjoy a sweet scoop from a century-old business
Ohio is a state with a rich history, from America's oldest concrete street in Bellefontaine to the state's historic and bustling market in Findlay, and Utica has shops that have been in business for over 100 years. One of those businesses is a must-visit destination: Velvet Ice Cream. The shop was founded in 1914 and later moved into Ye Olde Mill, a large mill originally built in 1817. The mill sits on over 20 acres of green hillside, and it offers events throughout the summer on most holidays that feature outdoor activities, food trucks, and craft vendors, and more.
For those who want to learn more about the history of Velvet Ice Cream, the mill also includes an ice cream museum that tells the story of the business and the family that founded it. Central Ohio generally has hot, humid summers, so going to Velvet Ice Cream is a great way to cool down on those warm summer days.