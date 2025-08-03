This Peaceful Ohio Village Blends Orchard Views, Riverside Charm, And Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Nostalgia

Ohio has no shortage of quaint towns and charming neighborhoods, and Utica, a village nestled next to the North Fork Licking River, is certainly one of them. Utica was established in 1814, and the village still has strong ties to its roots — its founder, Major William Robertson, is buried in a cemetery in the village, and the Utica Historical Society is housed in a local building from 1824. The town has a darker side to its history as well — its residents are majority-white, and Utica was a sundown town in the early 20th century, according to reporting in The Christian Science Monitor.

History isn't the only draw to Utica — the town also boasts small town charm and riverside views. Visitors can grab a bite to eat at Watts Restaurant or The JitterBug Cafe & Parlor on South Main Street, then walk one street over to Riverside Drive, which runs along the North Fork Licking River.

Utica is about an hour's drive from Columbus and a two-hour drive from Cleveland, a short enough trip that travelers visiting the larger cities can come to Utica for a day trip or a longer weekend. The closest airports to Utica are Port Columbus International Airport and Rickenbacker International Airport, both of which are in the Columbus area.