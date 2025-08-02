A Popular North Carolina Vacation City Is Considered One Of The Least Walkable In America

In November 2024, YouTuber Sam Reid posted a video entitled, "I Walked Across America's Least Walkable City." The city in question? Fayetteville, North Carolina, an urban landscape that Walk Score, a private index that ranks U.S. cities by pedestrian accessibility, listed as the least walkable city in America in 2017 (via Money Talk News). In the video, Reid and a friend tackle a range of everyday tasks in Fayetteville on foot, ranging from grocery shopping to visiting notable landmarks. The result? 16.57 miles of disappearing sidewalks and questionably safe road crossings across a chaotic and entertaining eight hours and 43 minutes.

But here's the thing: Fayetteville isn't even that much of an outlier in the broader scope of things. As Americans, we love our cars, but in most cities, we don't really have a choice not to. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 0.6% of all workers in the country commute to work by bicycle, and a mere 5% of people do so via public transportation. Those figures are no accident; they reflect a 75-year history of the American automotive industry spending hundreds of millions annually on lobbying for car-centric development, a trend that continues today.

Counterintuitively, this is exactly what makes Fayetteville a uniquely compelling place to visit. Since it made less-than-flattering headlines in 2017 for its walkability score, residents have been developing increasingly concerted efforts to change its image. To visit Fayetteville today is to see a city in the midst of rethinking its identity while witnessing a case study in evolving attitudes toward urban design. And outside of these headlines, Fayetteville holds plenty of charm as a destination in its own right. Here's what to know before you go.