America's 'First Scenic Bikeway' Is A Riverfront Route Winding Through Oregon's Scenic Wine Country

Exploring Oregon's wine country reveals a bounty of treasured experiences, from this paradise of vintage trailers offering a dreamy retro retreat to this secret wine region for finding rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. It's also where you'll find America's first official Scenic Bikeway, a winding route spanning 134 miles through gorgeous Oregon countryside. The Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway is appropriately named, as it transports you slowly past the most picturesque parts of this wine-producing region, including vineyards, the Willamette River, charming rural towns, dramatic mountains, and wildlife refuges.

Now, 134 miles may seem pretty daunting, but there's absolutely no need to rush and the maps and green-and-white WV signage help guide you. Many riders opt to take their time with a multi-day journey. This is made even easier (and cheaper) by many of the state parks along the route offering overnight biker camping for less than $10 per person. Though if you prefer the comfier confines of an actual room and bed, you can find these at various towns along the way, such as Salem, Albany, and Brownsville.

Most riders begin the multi-day ride at the Champoeg State Heritage Area, which has overnight parking, then get the train back to Salem once they've reached the end. It ends up being a little over 165 miles of cycling when you factor in the ride to the train station in Eugene and the one back to Champoeg from Salem. If you don't want to ride the full trail, you can opt for a single section. There are a few popular ones that offer different experiences, such as the 30-mile Champoeg to Willamette Mission loop past hop fields (only in summer or fall), which also has overnight camping facilities.