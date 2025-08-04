Rick Steves Reveals What Red And Blue Signs Mean While You're Driving In Europe

Technically, you don't need a car in Europe. Public transport is extensive, connecting cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, and Rome in a matter of hours — something the United States struggles to emulate. But even with that convenience, there's nothing quite like a European road trip. Whether darting through the pastry-punctuated French countryside or whizzing past the wonders of Tuscany, the sense of freedom is unmatched. That is, until you hit your first junction and freeze at an unfamiliar road sign. Cue the angry Italian horns blaring behind you. Luckily, travel expert Rick Steves revealed exactly what those red and blue signs mean when you're driving in Europe.

At its core, the system is simple: "Any sign that's red usually means 'don't' — such as 'don't enter' or 'don't pass,'" Steves wrote on his website. "A blue sign typically is telling you 'do' — such as 'go right' or 'exit here.' Make educated guesses if you don't know for sure (a red sign with an exclamation mark is telling you 'be ready for anything')." Keeping this in mind can help ensure you don't wind up pulling any crazy stunts in your rental car and making a bad impression as a tourist. Of course, Europe is a big place, encompassing 44 countries by United Nations standards. The 27 nations in the European Union may have overarching rules like mandatory seatbelts, but each has its own quirks — like some French villages with upside-down road signs.

Before you head off on your next European adventure, it's a good idea to brush up a little on your signage (as well as the meaning of the 3-3-3 road trip rule). At the very least, knowing the difference between red and blue commands can help you improvise and piece together most signs on the road.