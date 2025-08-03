England's Lush River Gorge Hides A Rainforest Waterfall Hike And Bubbling 'Devil's Cauldron'
England may be synonymous with rain, which is why it's important to know the best time to visit for optimal weather, but one doesn't typically associate the Sceptered Isle with rainforests. There's a good reason to revise that thinking, however. Located in its southwestern lobe, in Dartmoor National Park, is Lydford Gorge, a lush, rainforest river gorge with a stunning waterfall hike and bubbling natural pothole called the Devil's Cauldron. Ready for a gorges day in southwestern England's rainforest? Here's everything you need to know.
England's largest gorge, Cheddar Gorge, shares a name and geography with one of the world's most famous cheeses and is a wildly awe-inspiring English destination for outdoor adventures. But Dartmoor National Park's Lydford Gorge has a lush, globally unique, and uncommon habitat known as a temperate rainforest, making it equally inspiring for travelers. Distinct from a tropical rainforest, the high humidity with a low temperature range creates precise conditions for tremendous biodiversity, perfect for a cool hike with an air of calm and mystery. If you're looking to spend a day outside of London on your next trip to the United Kingdom, consider breathtaking Lydford Gorge for its exceptional climate and dynamic geologic features.
Taking in Whitelady Waterfall and Devil's Cauldron in Lydford Gorge
Carved by the River Lyd, Lydford Gorge is maintained and administered by the National Trust and features two spectacular visitor sights: Whitelady Waterfall, a stunning, narrow plume that gleams white as it topples nearly 100 feet from a cliffside, and Devil's Cauldron, a tumultuous, natural whirlpool in the gorge's deepest area. Both features have their own facilities, including parking, picnic areas, and restrooms. And if you didn't pack a picnic, concessions are also available: both sites have tea rooms, as they're known in the local vernacular.
Both Whitelady Waterfall and Devil's Cauldron involve short but moderate hikes of 45 minutes to an hour, beginning from their respective parking areas, making them ideal to explore together for an afternoon's adventure. A separate 45-minute trail connects the two locations for those wishing to leave the car in one place. While the hikes are appropriate for many ability levels, visitors should plan for damp and potentially slippery conditions. Slopes may be steep and narrow in places, and surfaces are often wet and stony, making for uneven footpaths.
Opening times vary throughout the year and some facilities are seasonal, so it's best to check the National Trust website before you set out. During the summer, the park opens at 10:00 am, and the trails and facilities remain open until 4:30 p.m. Note that the park reserves the right to close access to Lydford Gorge due to poor weather conditions and advises checking the website ahead of time when planning a visit.
Getting to the Gorge
Lydford Gorge is located in the county of Devon, with nearby cities Exeter and Plymouth, a lively coastal escape that's one of England's most underrated travel destinations, less than an hour's drive away. It is about a 4-hour and 15-minute drive from London directly to the gorge. It's also possible to take a train from London to Okehampton, with a local bus service, Stagecoach 118, that departs approximately every two hours and drops off near the Devil's Cauldron entrance.
Admission to Lydford Gorge is £12 for adults and £6.60 for children between 5 and 17. Children under 5 years of age are admitted for free. Discounts are available for families and groups, and the park also solicits an optional 10 percent donation as a Gift Aid admission, which builds the donation into the price. Visit Dartmoor maintains a list of unique and rustic cottages nearby for those looking to spend more than just the day in the charming area.