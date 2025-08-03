England's Lush River Gorge Hides A Rainforest Waterfall Hike And Bubbling 'Devil's Cauldron'

Carved by the River Lyd, Lydford Gorge is maintained and administered by the National Trust and features two spectacular visitor sights: Whitelady Waterfall, a stunning, narrow plume that gleams white as it topples nearly 100 feet from a cliffside, and Devil's Cauldron, a tumultuous, natural whirlpool in the gorge's deepest area. Both features have their own facilities, including parking, picnic areas, and restrooms. And if you didn't pack a picnic, concessions are also available: both sites have tea rooms, as they're known in the local vernacular.

Both Whitelady Waterfall and Devil's Cauldron involve short but moderate hikes of 45 minutes to an hour, beginning from their respective parking areas, making them ideal to explore together for an afternoon's adventure. A separate 45-minute trail connects the two locations for those wishing to leave the car in one place. While the hikes are appropriate for many ability levels, visitors should plan for damp and potentially slippery conditions. Slopes may be steep and narrow in places, and surfaces are often wet and stony, making for uneven footpaths.

Opening times vary throughout the year and some facilities are seasonal, so it's best to check the National Trust website before you set out. During the summer, the park opens at 10:00 am, and the trails and facilities remain open until 4:30 p.m. Note that the park reserves the right to close access to Lydford Gorge due to poor weather conditions and advises checking the website ahead of time when planning a visit.