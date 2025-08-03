This Rarely-Visited Archipelago Is Made Up Of Tropical Islands With Stunning Beaches, Hippos, And A Fun Festival

Off the coast of West Africa lies a little-known destination: the Bijagos Islands of Guinea-Bissau. This remote archipelago of 88 islands offers more than just pristine beaches and waters — it's a sanctuary for wildlife like saltwater hippos, chimpanzees, and other species. The islands are also a haven for cultural heritage where the Bijagos people, who continue to honor nature and the spirit world, welcome visitors to experience vibrant traditions such as the masked Bafata dances in celebration of fertility and blessing of the harvests.

Up until 1973, the country of Guinea-Bissau was a Portuguese colony. However, the Bijagos managed to retain their identity, traditions, and culture, with women being the main authority figures. While Papua New Guinea is the island with more native languages than all of Europe, there are four different dialects spoken throughout the 20 inhabited Bijagos islands. This remote haven offers more of a rustic experience despite tourism and hotel development beginning to encroach on this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

It's important to note that climate change, illegal fishing, and deforestation further endanger the islands' biodiversity and the Bijagos' way of life. If you decide to visit, please do so with the utmost respect and awareness. To reach the archipelago, fly into the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau. Then, connect by air or ferry to Bubaque Island, which is the gateway to this extraordinary gem in West Africa.