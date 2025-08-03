This Rarely-Visited Archipelago Is Made Up Of Tropical Islands With Stunning Beaches, Hippos, And A Fun Festival
Off the coast of West Africa lies a little-known destination: the Bijagos Islands of Guinea-Bissau. This remote archipelago of 88 islands offers more than just pristine beaches and waters — it's a sanctuary for wildlife like saltwater hippos, chimpanzees, and other species. The islands are also a haven for cultural heritage where the Bijagos people, who continue to honor nature and the spirit world, welcome visitors to experience vibrant traditions such as the masked Bafata dances in celebration of fertility and blessing of the harvests.
Up until 1973, the country of Guinea-Bissau was a Portuguese colony. However, the Bijagos managed to retain their identity, traditions, and culture, with women being the main authority figures. While Papua New Guinea is the island with more native languages than all of Europe, there are four different dialects spoken throughout the 20 inhabited Bijagos islands. This remote haven offers more of a rustic experience despite tourism and hotel development beginning to encroach on this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
It's important to note that climate change, illegal fishing, and deforestation further endanger the islands' biodiversity and the Bijagos' way of life. If you decide to visit, please do so with the utmost respect and awareness. To reach the archipelago, fly into the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau. Then, connect by air or ferry to Bubaque Island, which is the gateway to this extraordinary gem in West Africa.
Best things to do when visiting the Bijagos Islands
The Bijagos Islands offer travelers many outdoor adventures to enjoy as well as cultural activities. Bubaque Island is a great starting point, as it is home to the largest village in the archipelago. Visitors can hike through lush landscapes filled with colorful birdlife, partake in guided tours, or kayak through mangrove forests. Of course, the island's serene beaches offer the perfect spot to simply unwind and relax.
To experience daily life in Bubaque, head to the local market where you can taste traditional African-Portuguese dishes or join Bijago fishermen on a morning outing. While the Nile River may be famous for its traditional sailing boats, Bubaque also offers boating experiences as well as diving and snorkeling with sea turtles. Lastly, the Bubaque Museum is a must for anyone interested in learning more about Bijago heritage.
Wildlife enthusiasts can head to Orango Island, as saltwater hippos are often spotted throughout the area's swamps and beaches during the fall and winter months. Orango is the resting place of Okinka Pampa, a revered Bijago queen, and visitors can also witness traditional dances and celebrations that preserve the islands' vibrant culture. Poilao Island is another must for animal lovers due to being the preferred nesting site for green sea turtles. Finally, other islands like Canhabaque and Rubane are also great for experiencing the ancient Bijago way of life, while travelers to São João dos Angolares can join in the island's traditional fishing festival.
Festivals in the Bijagos Islands and where to stay
Each year in the Bijagos Carnival brings together African and Brazilian traditions, with drumming rhythms, color, and spirit. This is a sacred celebration of ancestry, nature, and community where the archipelago's villagers wear detailed wooden masks and feathered costumes, paint their bodies in earthen hues, and partake in unique and traditional dances where music takes center stage. Food is also an important part of the festival. Palm wine, grilled fish, coconut rice, and other culinary delights are all present. These celebrations occur in February or March, so visiting the islands during these dates will allow you to witness this wonderful tradition.
As for accommodations in Bijagos, you won't find chic and luxurious wildlife safari boat rides like in Botswana, but you can still enjoy some nice and comfortable accommodations. On Bubaque Island, check out Hotel Kasa Afrikana. According to previous guests on Tripadvisor, the hotel offers comfortable rooms, delicious food, and a great fishing venue to enjoy. Another nice option in Bubaque is Saldomar B&Biosphere. Finally, free or dispersed camping on the beach is also a possibility in islands such as Canhabaque. Just make sure to be well prepared and stock up on supplies, as there really aren't any facilities or shops near the island's sandy shores.