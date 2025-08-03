Louisiana's Unique Film Trail Hugs The Gulf Coast, Showcasing Incredibly Scenic Movie Destinations

On Louisiana's Cajun Coast, moody bayous, moss-draped cypress trees, and preserved 19th-century buildings make it easy to imagine that you're in a movie. It's the area that stretches from the cities of Houma to Lafayette, encompassing the Atchafalaya Basin, America's largest swamp and a paradise for wildlife lovers, and some of Louisiana's best-kept Cajun-influenced secrets, like the Gulf Coast fishing town of Delcambre. Dozens of locations along this portion of the Louisiana coastline have served as backdrops to classic films and indie treasures alike. You can get the best of the region's cultural and culinary highlights by plotting a self-guided road trip through the key filming locations of the Cajun Coast. Contained within about 100 miles along the coast, it's convenient to spend a day or a weekend stopping at stand-out movie spots.

The film trail begins in the bayou outpost of Stephenville, a quiet neighborhood of Morgan City. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. You can get to the first stop, the now-closed Bailey T-Man store, in about a 30-minute drive from downtown Morgan City. The store and its surrounding waterways were used for the filming of 2006's "Déjà Vu" starring Denzel Washington — the original store was actually exploded for the movie. It's an isolated location, but one that puts you right in the heart of some of the Cajun Coast's most incredible scenery. Among the winding bayous and marshland vegetation, you can see how the landscape is a ready-made, dramatic film set.