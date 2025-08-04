Sandwiched Between Rome And Naples On Italy's Shore Is A Beach City With Fresh Seafood And Coastal Mountains

Ah, the Italian coast. From the idyllic villages of Cinque Terre all the way to the white-sand beaches and turquoise seas of Lecce in the south, there's a mind-boggling 4,700 miles of shoreline to explore on the fabled boot. The good news is that you don't have to stray all that far from the big cities to get your hit of Latin sun and sea — take, for example, the alluring resort town of Terracina, an ancient port and pit stop on the old Appian Way that's folded neatly between the Ausoni Mountains and the Mediterranean.

A drive of under two hours will bring you here from the great monuments of Rome, while a drive of a little over two hours can bring you up from the gritty and gorgeous southern city of Naples. Both these cities have major airports served by long- and short-haul flights along with train terminals linked via the regional train network to a town called Priverno Fossanova, near Terracina. From Priverno Fossanova, buses wait to take you on to the salt-washed coast town of Terracina (a 30-minute ride).

Stepping out at Terracina, you'll be greeted with long sweeps of golden sand that run alongside seas of pure sky blue. Some are left wild and untouched. Others are peppered with sunbeds for those lazing sessions throughout the summer. Back in the town center, and you've got ancient temples and tempting cafes to chill at between the age-old streets. Plus, there are rugged karst mountains with meadows and hiking paths beckoning just to the north. What more could you want?