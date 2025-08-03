New Jersey's Affordable Delaware River Town Pairs Bluff Hikes With Quirky Shops And Local Festivals
The borough of Milford, New Jersey, sits quietly along the banks of the Delaware River, offering laid-back pastoral greenery and a small-knit community feel. Milford is known for its scenic river views from the Milford Bluffs, local festivals, and quirky shops that dot the charming town center. The borough is home to just over 1,000 permanent residents, and its neighborhood streets display a bricolage of architectural styles blending classic Victorian and Colonial characteristics — whitewashed wood cladding, gabled roofs, and tall open façades framed by porch railings or picket fences. Bushy trees naturally define property lines, adding softness to the neighborhood's historical aesthetic. According to Niche, Milford's median rent and home values are in line with national averages, and the town has low crime rates, a diverse population, and a quality of life that supports raising a family in peace.
Milford is easy to get to, since it's on the border between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Just across the river in Pennsylvania lies Upper Black Eddy, and Milford is close to the thriving and affordable city of Allentown, Pennsylvania (located 45 minutes west), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) (an hour to the west). Just a short drive down-river is Pennsylvania's trendy, underrated town of New Hope. For anyone in the tri-state area, the town is an ideal and accessible getaway for hikes, bites, festivals, and quiet charm.
Milford's great outdoors and post-hike bites
Milford Bluffs is a dramatic ridge of red shale cliffs rising 200 feet above the Delaware River. It forms part of the Thomas F. Breden Preserve, a thick tangle of forest and manmade foot trails with long views up and down the river. The main 2.3-mile hike gently weaves through meadows and wooded areas that closely follow the bluff's edge. In the autumn, you'll see beautiful fall foliage, but be prepared for patches of mud, knee-high overgrowth, missing signage, and a thick layer of leaves beneath your boots. In spring, watch for flashes of yellow from Eastern prickly pear cactus blossoms alongside sprigs of willow and spirea as well as dense thickets of silk dogwood.
Roughly 35 minutes downriver on foot from Milford's center, you'll find the North Trailhead for the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park, a leisurely, historic, and scenic canalside route perfect for hiking or biking that extends from Milford all the way south to Trenton. For an easy hike to do with little ones, head over the river to the whimsical Ringing Rocks County Park.
After a full day of trailblazing and trekking, you'll find a strip of eateries around Bridge Street, with a bagel shop, bakery, the Mexican restaurant El Charro del Rio, and Pipolo's Pizza, leading down to the Canal House Station at the banks of the Delaware River. Open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional lunch service on Sundays, the upscale Canal House Station is located in an old railroad station featuring a charming red brick façade and a spacious, wood-lined interior that creates a homey environment. Its five-course Sunday dinners are particularly well-known, changing week to week, but past menus have centered around roast chicken or duck confit paired with seasonal vegetables, inventive starters, and imaginative desserts.
Quirky stores and kooky festivals
Milford is enjoyably walkable, making it easy to explore. Near the town's main street eateries, you'll find Allen's Antiques, a trove of vintage furnishings, tea sets, lamps, curios, and wall art.
Across the borough, several venues curate a stacked, ever-evolving calendar of live music events, with The Jam At The Vault being a standout destination. The much-loved local microbrewery Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn also headlines an eclectic roster of annual events, from a kid-friendly version of running with the bulls to their September German Bier Dinner celebrating Oktoberfest traditions. North of town, tucked into the forested highlands surrounding Milford, the Alba Winery presents a more relaxing musical attraction, with performances taking place every weekend from April through October in a laid-back vineyard setting.
Outside of the usual public celebrations of Halloween and Christmas, Milford's biggest and quirkiest event is the September Milford Bed Race, which is exactly what the name suggests. The race is on, featuring pushable four-wheeled beds all manned by three-person teams, with an additional passenger riding in the bed, toward a finish line of destiny that promises global fame. Or at least local plaudits.