New Jersey's Affordable Delaware River Town Pairs Bluff Hikes With Quirky Shops And Local Festivals

Milford Bluffs is a dramatic ridge of red shale cliffs rising 200 feet above the Delaware River. It forms part of the Thomas F. Breden Preserve, a thick tangle of forest and manmade foot trails with long views up and down the river. The main 2.3-mile hike gently weaves through meadows and wooded areas that closely follow the bluff's edge. In the autumn, you'll see beautiful fall foliage, but be prepared for patches of mud, knee-high overgrowth, missing signage, and a thick layer of leaves beneath your boots. In spring, watch for flashes of yellow from Eastern prickly pear cactus blossoms alongside sprigs of willow and spirea as well as dense thickets of silk dogwood.

Roughly 35 minutes downriver on foot from Milford's center, you'll find the North Trailhead for the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park, a leisurely, historic, and scenic canalside route perfect for hiking or biking that extends from Milford all the way south to Trenton. For an easy hike to do with little ones, head over the river to the whimsical Ringing Rocks County Park.

After a full day of trailblazing and trekking, you'll find a strip of eateries around Bridge Street, with a bagel shop, bakery, the Mexican restaurant El Charro del Rio, and Pipolo's Pizza, leading down to the Canal House Station at the banks of the Delaware River. Open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional lunch service on Sundays, the upscale Canal House Station is located in an old railroad station featuring a charming red brick façade and a spacious, wood-lined interior that creates a homey environment. Its five-course Sunday dinners are particularly well-known, changing week to week, but past menus have centered around roast chicken or duck confit paired with seasonal vegetables, inventive starters, and imaginative desserts.