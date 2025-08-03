A Weekend Getaway Nevada Road Trip Samples The Best Of The Wild Desert West And Lake Tahoe Sierra

The U.S.A. is one fine destination for road trippers, there's no doubt about that. It's a land where you can cruise beside the salt stacks and stunning beaches of the Big Sur, take breathtaking, scenic drives through national parks, and conquer the mountainous Going-to-the-Sun Road of Montana. Then there's Lake Tahoe, that glimmering sapphire amid the Sierra Nevadas that's literally called "Jewel of the Sierra Nevada." Road trips in those parts knit together beaches with glass-clear waters, mountains dusted with snow, and even high desert plateaus peppered with old Gold Rush towns. At least, that's what you get on the incredible Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop Road.

Clocking up 145 miles and taking anything from two to five days to complete, the route circles the peaks and pristine lake waters on the Nevada side of the state line. It's got something for everyone. Step away from the car to wander fields of springtime wildflowers up in the Tahoe Meadows as you drive the Mount Rose pass. Splash in azure waters and laze between Tahoe's iconic boulders in the Sand Harbor State Park. Channel your inner Clint Eastwood in the saloons of spur-spinning Carson Valley.

Ready to get going? First, you'll need to head to the starting point of the drive. It's in boho-cool, casino-filled Reno, a city that oozes fun from its high perch in the north Nevada deserts. The good news is that the town doesn't just have poker tables and public art, but also has its very own airport with short-haul links all across the United States. There are stacks of car hire outlets located right in the terminals there, so you should be able to get on the road quicker than a spin of the roulette wheel.