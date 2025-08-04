The Little-Known Island Called The 'Hawaii Of Europe' Boasts Colorful Beaches And Few Crowds

Portugal is renowned for its stunning scenery and gorgeous seaside towns along picturesque coastlines dotted with spectacular beaches. Full of unique locales, any traveler could get lost in the country's plethora of ancient ruins, modern cities, and even far-flung wineries and vineyards for weeks. However, Portugal is more than just a mainland destination. Home to over 102 islands, including the mesmerizing Azores, Portugal is also an isle-hopper's paradise.

Located in the Atlantic Ocean, far from the coast of Portugal in a group of volcanic archipelagos known as Macaronesia, Corvo is the smallest island of the Azores archipelago at just 6.8 square miles. It is also the northernmost island of the chain and the most remote island in Europe. Inhabited by just a few hundred people who live in one isolated settlement, Vila Nova de Corvo, Corvo is the perfect location for any traveler seeking an escape from the crowded attractions of mainland Portugal. Carved from millennia-old volcanic rock, Corvo's landscape is replete with lush fields, mossy peatlands, and a surreal lake-filled volcanic crater. Reminiscent of the hills, cliffs, and lava flows that formed Hawaii's lush and tropical landscape, Corvo is truly a European destination like no other.

Most frequently visited as a day trip from neighboring Flores, Corvo is accessible via ferry and airplane when the weather and time of year permit. However, there are no direct flights from mainland Portugal to Corvo or Flores, so you'll need to fly to the bigger Azorean islands (São Miguel or Terceira) and then hop on a local flight to either island. Also know that there are very few accommodations on Corvo, and they are often booked months out. Their scarcity and the island's remote location make them more expensive than those in other parts of the archipelago. All these factors combine to make it imperative to plan your trip to this tiny jewel of the archipelago carefully and well in advance.