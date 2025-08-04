Settled Between Myrtle Beach And Wilmington Is A Laid-Back Island Town With Endless Outdoor Adventure
When planning a trip to the sea, Myrtle Beach might come to mind as a likely option; after all, the city was just named a top summer destination where seafood steals the show. But the crowds can be overwhelming, so if you prefer tranquil sandy shores where you can splash and sunbathe without being disturbed, consider visiting Oak Island in North Carolina instead. Tucked along the southern coastline, roughly an hour's drive from either Myrtle Beach or Wilmington, this charming seaside community that's scattered across a serene barrier island offers all you need for a relaxing beach vacation.
With over 60 beach access points, you won't have to worry about finding a quiet spot on the sand. You can relax against the windswept dunes with a good book or bring your four-legged friends (on a leash) for a leisurely stroll along the shore. Beachcombers will no doubt find an assortment of pretty seashells for their collection. You can even bring crackers to feed the flocks of seagulls that squawk above the waves. Families with children can plan memorable activities like climbing up the Oak Island Lighthouse that looks across Cape Fear River to Bald Head Island or book an air tour in a biplane for breathtaking views of the coastal landscape from above.
Head inland to explore the barrier island's enchanting salt marshes and swampy waterways — birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts should keep an eye out for white ibis, storks, and wild alligators hiding in the long grass. Fishing piers that stretch out to sea are a haven for anglers to bring in some fresh catch. Shopping opportunities, great restaurants, and pampering spa retreats can be found downtown or in the nearby town of Southport, just a 20-minute drive away. Whatever you decide, there's fun for everyone at Oak Island.
Fun things to do in Oak Island, North Carolina
Hit the shores of Oak Island for miles of uninterrupted sunbathing, or spend the afternoon fishing at either Oak Island Pier or Ocean Crest Pier, where you'll find rental shops for rods and tackle. Caswell Beach, at the far end of the coast, is a serene spot with sugary sand and green marshes. Oak Island Lighthouse stands guard nearby, so you can climb to the top at the end of the day for a fantastic view from the observation deck. If you visit between July and October, you might be lucky enough to catch sight of baby loggerhead sea turtles hatching from the sand and making their first journey into the sea. (If you do spot any sea turtles, make sure not to disturb them.)
To best explore Oak Island's marshy wetlands, book a guided kayak tour. Expert guides are knowledgable about the local history, and you might even see dolphins while paddling around. Families with children will also appreciate the Swamp Park, a thrilling outdoor adventure center with zipline tours, walking trails through the swamp, and a reptile sanctuary. Over in Southport you'll find the Old Smithville Burying Ground, a spooky graveyard bordered by sprawling oak trees. Many of the graves date to the 18th century, and staff in historic costumes sometimes wander the grounds, bringing to life colorful local citizens of the past.
For more dreamy beach experiences, you can visit Shallotte, a scenic coastal town just 20 minutes north of Oak Island. About 30 minutes to the west you'll find Ocean Isle Beach, an under-the-radar beach town full of Halloween festivities if you're planning an October getaway. No matter where you are, the Carolina coastline is packed with unforgettable adventures.
Places to eat and where to stay in Oak Island
After spending a day on the beaches and marshes, head back to town for a refueling stop at one of Oak Island's delicious eateries. For the freshest seafood, try Shagger Jack's on Oak Island's main thoroughfare as you head to Caswell Beach. Indulge in peel-and-eat shrimp, fried oyster platters, or a bayou seafood pasta with white wine sauce. Sides include shoestring fries, onion rings, and grilled vegetables.
For dining with a view, try Koko Cabana on the seafront, next to Oak Island Pier. Rave reviews praise the coconut shrimp with sweet chili sauce, while the ahi nachos and fried green tomatoes are also popular. A slightly more upscale option is Salt64, a white tablecloth establishment serving coastal cuisine paired with excellent wines. Top reviews mention the shrimp capellini and crack toast, or you could try the crab cakes and seared scallops. Martinis, cocktails, and draft beers are perfect for a nightcap.
A trip to the beach isn't complete without an overnight stay, so book a room at The Beach House Motel for a relaxing getaway. Situated near the shoreline just opposite Koko Cabana, this charming beach house is spacious, airy, and stylishly furnished. Another well-rated option not far from the pier is the Oak Island Inn. This rustic beach motel offers guest rooms swathed in wood paneling from floor to ceiling, plus quilted queen beds for a restful sleep. Meanwhile, in Southport, you can choose from popular chain favorites like Hampton Inn Suites or Fairfield Inn Suites and make the roughly 15-minute drive over to Oak Island for the day's adventures. Whether you're here for the tranquil shores, fishing spots, or excellent seafood, this laid-back barrier island is bound to be a memorable visit.