Settled Between Myrtle Beach And Wilmington Is A Laid-Back Island Town With Endless Outdoor Adventure

When planning a trip to the sea, Myrtle Beach might come to mind as a likely option; after all, the city was just named a top summer destination where seafood steals the show. But the crowds can be overwhelming, so if you prefer tranquil sandy shores where you can splash and sunbathe without being disturbed, consider visiting Oak Island in North Carolina instead. Tucked along the southern coastline, roughly an hour's drive from either Myrtle Beach or Wilmington, this charming seaside community that's scattered across a serene barrier island offers all you need for a relaxing beach vacation.

With over 60 beach access points, you won't have to worry about finding a quiet spot on the sand. You can relax against the windswept dunes with a good book or bring your four-legged friends (on a leash) for a leisurely stroll along the shore. Beachcombers will no doubt find an assortment of pretty seashells for their collection. You can even bring crackers to feed the flocks of seagulls that squawk above the waves. Families with children can plan memorable activities like climbing up the Oak Island Lighthouse that looks across Cape Fear River to Bald Head Island or book an air tour in a biplane for breathtaking views of the coastal landscape from above.

Head inland to explore the barrier island's enchanting salt marshes and swampy waterways — birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts should keep an eye out for white ibis, storks, and wild alligators hiding in the long grass. Fishing piers that stretch out to sea are a haven for anglers to bring in some fresh catch. Shopping opportunities, great restaurants, and pampering spa retreats can be found downtown or in the nearby town of Southport, just a 20-minute drive away. Whatever you decide, there's fun for everyone at Oak Island.