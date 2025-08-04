​​Nestled On Italy's Lively West Coast Is A Lagoon-Framed Village With Gentle Waves And Dog-Friendly Beaches

Tuscany is well-known as the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers, but its west coast is an unsung gem. Pretty Piombino, for example, has a number of historic landmarks, churches, and museums to visit. The coastal town of Porto Ercole, with its incredible views overlooking its gorgeous harbor, is perfect for getting off the beaten path and has a dramatic castle and lovely botanical garden. Another spot you don't want to miss is Giannella, only 5 miles from Porto Ercole. This sleepy village is located on an isthmus extending across the Ponente Orbetello Lagoon between continental Orbetello (part of Tuscany) and the promontory of Monte Argentario. It's known for its wonderful beach.

The best time to visit Giannella is in summer — it's a beach destination, after all. Water temperature is warmest in August, but keep in mind this is also the busiest time of year. Spring and fall have cooler temperatures and see fewer crowds. If you're looking for a respite from the heat of nearby big cities such as Rome or Florence, Giannella is a great choice for enjoying gentle sea breezes.