Nestled On Italy's Lively West Coast Is A Lagoon-Framed Village With Gentle Waves And Dog-Friendly Beaches
Tuscany is well-known as the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers, but its west coast is an unsung gem. Pretty Piombino, for example, has a number of historic landmarks, churches, and museums to visit. The coastal town of Porto Ercole, with its incredible views overlooking its gorgeous harbor, is perfect for getting off the beaten path and has a dramatic castle and lovely botanical garden. Another spot you don't want to miss is Giannella, only 5 miles from Porto Ercole. This sleepy village is located on an isthmus extending across the Ponente Orbetello Lagoon between continental Orbetello (part of Tuscany) and the promontory of Monte Argentario. It's known for its wonderful beach.
The best time to visit Giannella is in summer — it's a beach destination, after all. Water temperature is warmest in August, but keep in mind this is also the busiest time of year. Spring and fall have cooler temperatures and see fewer crowds. If you're looking for a respite from the heat of nearby big cities such as Rome or Florence, Giannella is a great choice for enjoying gentle sea breezes.
Exploring beautiful Giannella
The best thing to do in Giannella is to hit the beach. The water is calm, clear, and shallow here, making it perfect for families, especially those with small kids. Some areas of the beach are also dog friendly. While parts of the beach are commercialized, there are some free areas as well, though you will likely have to pay for parking. There isn't much shade here, so if you're looking to minimize time in the sun, it's best to rent or bring an umbrella.
Sailing and other water sports are also popular at local beaches in the summer. The nearby Argentario Sailing School offers sailing, windsurfing, and SUP courses, primarily for children. In addition, sailing and snorkeling day trips are available from nearby towns such as Porto Ercole and Porto Santo Stefano. There are also 8 km (5 miles) of hiking trails around Giannella if you want to take a stroll along the water. Time your visit right to catch a stunning sunset as you hike. When you get hungry, you have an excellent option for sampling delicious local fare right in Giannella. Boasting incredible sea views, Oste Dispensa serves multiple-course dinners, featuring lagoon seafood as well as some meat dishes.
How to get to Giannella and where to stay
The closest international airport to Giannella is Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport, just over a 1.5-hour drive away. Although it's easiest to get around with a car, Giannella is accessible by public transport. If you take the train from Rome to Orbetello, the journey is just under two hours. Once in Orbetello, hop on a local bus to Santa Liberata, where it's then under 10 minutes' walk to the first stretch of sand.
There are a range of accommodation options near Giannella, with the largest selection available in nearby Orbetello. Club del Sole Orbetello Family Collection is a popular choice, with a number of outdoor swimming pools and jacuzzis on site. Hotel Villa Domizia is a highly rated four-star property perfect for a glam seaside stay; some rooms have balconies that overlook the sea. If you're traveling on a budget, Giannella Camping offers 240 pitches and 90 units, just steps away from the beach. To discover another nearby hidden gem between Rome and Florence, plan a trip to Cortona, a Tuscan treat with wine, sunsets, and medieval allure.