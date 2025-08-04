The Most Wildly Luxe Retirement Home In America Is A Florida Palace Modeled After A Famous Paris Hotel
There is nothing more Miami than a luxurious community of retired residents with a world of culture written on the pages of their lives. So, in their final chapter, they deserve to end in a place of grandeur and magnificence. After all, there are few better ways to challenge the perception that Florida is one of the worst states to retire than by housing retirees in a palace rather than a typical home. No, kidding; it's called The Palace Coral Gables, and, mind you, it is inspired by the stunning Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris.
The Magic City isn't just about having the best nightlife in the U.S. — though some residents might say they had their time to shine back in the day. It's about embracing every phase of life with the same energy and elegance. With more than 100,000 of Miami's 455,000 residents over 65, per Census Reporter, the Sunshine State is a magnet for snowbirds, and The Palace is the nest they're searching for. Picture glossy marble hallways, opulent staircases, sparkly chandeliers, and, of course, nothing screams European more than a row of decorative columns lining a room. From apartments and dining to social activities and even a podcast, The Palace goes to great lengths to make its residents feel like royalty.
The amenities and perks at The Palace Coral Gables
The same glamour found at the Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris can be seen at The Palace in Coral Gables — with a distinctly Miami twist. While the George V is known for its Michelin-starred dining and royal suites, The Palace elevates retirement living to comparable heights, offering white-glove service, gourmet meals, and an ambiance that feels more like a private club than a senior residence. It even won a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Gold Award for Best Dining & Café Experience.
At The Palace, residents can choose from a studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments, each with a private terrace. Like the George V, luxury comes with a hefty price tag: Residents are paying around $5,900 to 8,600, depending on the level of living and care. From sunup to sundown, the value speaks for itself, and Google Reviewers seem to agree after rating it nearly five stars.
More than just bingo nights and brunches, The Palace encourages residents to stay creatively engaged, even launching a YouTube podcast series. Whether exploring new technology or sipping champagne at a themed gala, residents are encouraged to live fully, not just comfortably. At The Palace, retirement isn't the end of the story — it's the start of a spectacular new chapter. For retirees on a budget, several Florida communities still rank among the best places to settle, though none offer the same level of opulence as The Palace.