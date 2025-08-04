The Most Wildly Luxe Retirement Home In America Is A Florida Palace Modeled After A Famous Paris Hotel

There is nothing more Miami than a luxurious community of retired residents with a world of culture written on the pages of their lives. So, in their final chapter, they deserve to end in a place of grandeur and magnificence. After all, there are few better ways to challenge the perception that Florida is one of the worst states to retire than by housing retirees in a palace rather than a typical home. No, kidding; it's called The Palace Coral Gables, and, mind you, it is inspired by the stunning Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris.

The Magic City isn't just about having the best nightlife in the U.S. — though some residents might say they had their time to shine back in the day. It's about embracing every phase of life with the same energy and elegance. With more than 100,000 of Miami's 455,000 residents over 65, per Census Reporter, the Sunshine State is a magnet for snowbirds, and The Palace is the nest they're searching for. Picture glossy marble hallways, opulent staircases, sparkly chandeliers, and, of course, nothing screams European more than a row of decorative columns lining a room. From apartments and dining to social activities and even a podcast, The Palace goes to great lengths to make its residents feel like royalty.