Rick Steves Says This Particular Destination Is A Must-Visit For Wine Tasting In Porto

Is there a trip to Portugal in your future? If not, maybe there should be. After all, it's one of the vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest. It's also a country rich in both culture and culinary excellence. In addition to fantastic seafood, emotive fado music, and calçada tilework streets that sparkle in the sun, Portugal — the city of Porto in particular — is home to world-renowned wine production.

You may have heard of the Douro Valley DOC, in the country's north. This is one of the world's oldest wine regions, known for its unmatched beauty and charm, that's also recognized by UNESCO. But according to travel expert Rick Steves, it's in the city of Porto, where the Rio Douro meets the sea, that you'll find the heart of Portuguese viticulture. Steves notes in his article "Porto: Portugal's Salty 'Second City"" on his travel site that "Just three hours from Lisbon by train, Porto is fiercely proud of what distinguishes it from the national capital as it ages happily along the Douro River — along with most of the world's port wine."

He's referring to the Vila Nova de Gaia (which the locals refer to as Gaia) where the city's port merchants have been aging and selling their wares right along the riverfront since 1638. Portugal does produce some fabulous red and white varietals: Touriga Nacional, Alvarinho, and Verdelho, just to name a few. But the local beverage known as port — a slightly sweet wine-based digestif fortified with brandy — accounts for the majority of the Douro's international acclaim and production. Though many international producers have attempted to mimic port's unique velvety palate with varying success, as Steves explains in the article "Putting the Port in Portugal" on his site that "True port wine comes only from vines grown on the terraced hillsides of the Douro Valley."