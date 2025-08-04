Rick Steves Says This Particular Destination Is A Must-Visit For Wine Tasting In Porto
Is there a trip to Portugal in your future? If not, maybe there should be. After all, it's one of the vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest. It's also a country rich in both culture and culinary excellence. In addition to fantastic seafood, emotive fado music, and calçada tilework streets that sparkle in the sun, Portugal — the city of Porto in particular — is home to world-renowned wine production.
You may have heard of the Douro Valley DOC, in the country's north. This is one of the world's oldest wine regions, known for its unmatched beauty and charm, that's also recognized by UNESCO. But according to travel expert Rick Steves, it's in the city of Porto, where the Rio Douro meets the sea, that you'll find the heart of Portuguese viticulture. Steves notes in his article "Porto: Portugal's Salty 'Second City"" on his travel site that "Just three hours from Lisbon by train, Porto is fiercely proud of what distinguishes it from the national capital as it ages happily along the Douro River — along with most of the world's port wine."
He's referring to the Vila Nova de Gaia (which the locals refer to as Gaia) where the city's port merchants have been aging and selling their wares right along the riverfront since 1638. Portugal does produce some fabulous red and white varietals: Touriga Nacional, Alvarinho, and Verdelho, just to name a few. But the local beverage known as port — a slightly sweet wine-based digestif fortified with brandy — accounts for the majority of the Douro's international acclaim and production. Though many international producers have attempted to mimic port's unique velvety palate with varying success, as Steves explains in the article "Putting the Port in Portugal" on his site that "True port wine comes only from vines grown on the terraced hillsides of the Douro Valley."
What to expect when visiting Vila Nova de Gaia's wine scene
If you're trying to decide between visiting Lisbon or Porto, know that Porto is the place for you if you're interested the country's famous libation. "For some," observes Rick Steves on his site, "port is an acquired taste — but it's one worth cultivating. As I always say, 'Any port in a storm...'" Vila Nova de Gaia houses 18 port lodges, where makers of the finessed wine form age and blend their product. Visitors can tour the stone cellars where the grapes are pressed and their juices are aged in oak by the dockside, with opportunities to learn about the winemakers' unique histories and production.
To truly understand port wine and its individual styles, you can follow up with a tasting flight. Major players like Kopke, Ferreira, and Sandeman (producers of what Steves calls "the Budweiser of port") have panoramic terraces overlooking the Rio Douro. As you sip your port on these terraces, you can observe the cascading facades that paint Porto's historic Ribeira neighborhood on the hill across the river. Discover each house's expressions of ruby (known for its ripe, berry-like palate), white (with hints of citrus), and tawny (whose velvety, nutty flavors come from aging and oxidation) port wine.
The central wine district of Vila Nova de Gaia, which is separated from Porto by the Douro, occupies a stretch along the river's south bank. To get there from Porto proper, just cross the iconic double-decker Dom Luis I Bridge. Once on the Gaia side, be sure to take the scenic ride in the glass-walled cable car, the Teleférico de Gaia. On this memorable journey, you'll be able to look down upon Gaia's famous wine caves as you're carried all the way down to Gaia Quay from the hillside public gardens of Jardim de Morro.