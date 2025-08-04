This Secluded California Beach Invites Exploration With Fern-Covered Grottoes And Tide Pools

Just outside of Santa Cruz, there was once a busy dairy ranch. Founded in the mid-19th century, it featured a creamery and dairy barn; in 1885, it was purchased by the Wilder Family, who ran the farm for five generations, building a farmhouse and an innovative hydropower system. The property was later acquired by the state of California and turned into a state park in 1974. Today, it is Wilder Ranch State Park. While some visitors are drawn in by the park's historic houses, barns, and gardens, and others to its 34 miles of hiking and cycling trails, there's one lesser-known destination within the 7,000-acre park that's also worth a detour.

Fern Grotto Beach at Wilder Ranch State Park, a gorgeous sandy beach with a fern-framed cave, is accessible only on foot. Start at the Wilder Ranch Interpretive Center (parking $10) and follow the signs to Old Cove Landing Trail. It's an unusual hike, says Editor in Chief of SFGATE Grant Marek, who wrote about his experience traversing the route past secluded beaches, bird habitats, and rocks covered with sunbathing seals. "The Old Cove Landing Trail is still hugged by farmlands," he wrote, "making for one of the weirdest scenery changes you'll find hiking in Northern California." The 2.5-mile loop is mostly flat, making for a great half-day excursion, especially if you bring a picnic to enjoy on the beach. Admire lush ferns around the cave and wade in tide pools — and keep your eyes open for wildlife, including sea otters, pelicans, dolphins, and whales.