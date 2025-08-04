This Secluded California Beach Invites Exploration With Fern-Covered Grottoes And Tide Pools
Just outside of Santa Cruz, there was once a busy dairy ranch. Founded in the mid-19th century, it featured a creamery and dairy barn; in 1885, it was purchased by the Wilder Family, who ran the farm for five generations, building a farmhouse and an innovative hydropower system. The property was later acquired by the state of California and turned into a state park in 1974. Today, it is Wilder Ranch State Park. While some visitors are drawn in by the park's historic houses, barns, and gardens, and others to its 34 miles of hiking and cycling trails, there's one lesser-known destination within the 7,000-acre park that's also worth a detour.
Fern Grotto Beach at Wilder Ranch State Park, a gorgeous sandy beach with a fern-framed cave, is accessible only on foot. Start at the Wilder Ranch Interpretive Center (parking $10) and follow the signs to Old Cove Landing Trail. It's an unusual hike, says Editor in Chief of SFGATE Grant Marek, who wrote about his experience traversing the route past secluded beaches, bird habitats, and rocks covered with sunbathing seals. "The Old Cove Landing Trail is still hugged by farmlands," he wrote, "making for one of the weirdest scenery changes you'll find hiking in Northern California." The 2.5-mile loop is mostly flat, making for a great half-day excursion, especially if you bring a picnic to enjoy on the beach. Admire lush ferns around the cave and wade in tide pools — and keep your eyes open for wildlife, including sea otters, pelicans, dolphins, and whales.
Plan a trip to Fern Grotto Beach
Fern Grotto Beach is just north of Santa Cruz, roughly midway between San Francisco and Carmel-by-the-Sea, an overlooked California town full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques. The closest airport is San Jose International Airport, a 40-minute drive or a two-hour trip on public transportation from Santa Cruz. From town, the Wilder Ranch Interpretive Center — the starting point for the Fern Grotto Beach hike — is 15 minutes away by car. (The same journey takes about an hour using public transportation, though about half that time is spent walking.) Bring water, snacks, and sun protection. Note that you'll share the trail with cyclists and horseback riders. If you're planning an adventure in the area, consider exploring California's striking coast on this beach and city-filled road trip.
There's first-come, first-serve camping available at Wilder Ranch State Park, but spots are limited and designated for equestrians only. For most travelers, it's easier to stay in nearby Santa Cruz. Downtown lodgings include the sophisticated West Cliff Inn, A Four Sisters Inn (from $352 per night), and, closer to the park's entrance, on the outskirts of town, there's the Fairfield Inn & Suites Santa Cruz (from $257 per night). After a day hike, enjoy dinner with an ocean view at one of the restaurants on the Santa Cruz Wharf, like Stagnaro Bros. or Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery. If you're heading south down the coast, check out the five best beaches Santa Barbara has to offer, according to visitors.