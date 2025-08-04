One Of New Jersey's Richest Suburbs In 2025 Is A Creative Hideaway Near Manhattan With Artsy Charm And Trails

A concentration of America's wealthiest suburbs lies on the East Coast, specifically in New York and the surrounding areas. In fact, for the second year in a row, Scarsdale, New York — a walkable suburb with upscale shops and fine dining — is the wealthiest suburb in the country. Coming in as the 26th-wealthiest suburb is the small town of Tenafly, New Jersey, population 15,252. While it may not crack the top 25 nationally, this makes Tenafly the wealthiest suburb in the state of New Jersey, with the second-wealthiest being Westfield, an artsy area with an award-winning downtown.

The New York Times refers to Tenafly as "a suburb for urbanites," a reference to its convenient proximity to New York City. Just 15 minutes driving distance from Tenafly, right over the George Washington Bridge, is Washington Heights, Manhattan, a sometimes overlooked neighborhood with grand architecture and tasty eats. It's also just a 45-minute bus ride from Tenafly to the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal on 178th Street, placing travelers in the same building as the 175th Street A train station. This makes Tenafly a perfect place to live for those who want a small-town feel and a big-city lifestyle. And with nature right outside and a rich arts scene, it just might be your next dream location to live in.